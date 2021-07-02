VIRGINIA — Dylan Hedley was tough on the bump and added two hits and one RBI at the plate to help lead Virginia’s Junior American Legion team to a 7-2 victory over Ely.
John Kendall was equally strong at the plate as he collected two doubles and two RBI in the win at Stock Field.
Hedley had Ely off balance from the start as he gave only two runs on four hits, while striking out nine.
Offensively, Virginia scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to defeat the visitors.
Ely was able to get to Hedley in the first inning, though, with a single by Deegan Richards, who eventually made his way to third base.
One batter later, Elliott Levens cracked an RBI single, which put Ely up 1-0. The visitors loaded the bases after an error and a single by Preston Hines, but Post 1113 starter Hedley came through with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning at 1-0.
Virginia didn't let the one-run deficit bother them as they got down to business in the bottom half of the first. Leadoff hitter James Toman connected for a single before Emma Lamppa and Sawyer Hallin drew walks to load the bases.
Post 1113's Kendall then stepped to the plate and smacked a two-RBI double to the left center field fence to give Virginia a 2-1 advantage after the first.
Ely went three up and three down in the second, while the home team added two more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Dylan Bartlett started things off with a walk, while Gavin Dahl reached on an error on his fly to center. Post 1113 made it 3-1 after Lamppa's hit to shortstop was misplayed, which allowed one Virginia runner to score. Hedley followed that up with a fielder's choice, which plated another run for the home team, which made it 4-1 heading to the third.
Kendall continued his hot hitting in the third with a leadoff double to the left field fence. Sam Carlson put another duck on the pond with a walk, while Travis Bird moved the runners up to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Toman then drew a walk to load the bases and Bartlett brought another Virginia run home with a bloop single to make it 5-1 after the third.
Ely made it a three-run ball game in the top of the fourth after Hines singled and Sammy Prijatel reached on an error. Ely pushed the run across on Caid Chittum's ground out that made it 5-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Virginia responded and extended their lead to 7-2 after four complete, however. Hedley helped his cause with a leadoff single, while Hallin brought him home by smacking an RBI double to center. Hallin advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch to make it 7-2 for Post 1113 heading to the fifth.
Ely got two runners on in the fifth, but Virginia set them down three straight after that to maintain the five-run margin.
Post 1113 tried to add to its lead in the home half of the fifth, but Ely shut them down with a double play to stay within reach.
Ely had one last shot in the seventh, but could only manage a two-out walk by Richards. That led to Hedley handing over the pitching duties to Sam Carlson, who struck out the final Ely batter to preserve the 7-2 victory.
The Virginia Junior Legion plays again Tuesday at International Falls.
----
AMERICAN LEGION
Ely 10,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0, F/5
At Ely, Zach Cheney was four-for-four including two doubles and a triple with five runs batted in as Ely won 10-0 in five innings against Eveleth, according to the Ely Baseball Family Facebook page.
Dalton Schreffler added three hits with two RBI, while Mason Davis, Chase Sandberg, Chris Chaulklin and Bryce Longwell all added two hits. On the mound, Longwell tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts to record the shutout and his second win of the summer.
----
JR. AMERICAN LEGION
Ely 9,
Eveleth-Gilbert 8
At Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert scored five times in the top of the seventh to tie it at eight, but the home team plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 9-8 victory.
Logan Loe led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Caid Chittum and scored on a game-winning single by Jack Mathias.
Elliot Levens got the win in relief of Drew Marolt on the mound.
