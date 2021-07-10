Virginia Legion goes to 3-0 at Midsummer Classic, 15-0 on the season

ELY -- The Virginia American Legion team had another stellar day on the diamond Saturday with an upset 7-5 win over highly-touted Wadena and a dominating 13-1 victory in five innings over St. Paul Highland.
The victories gave Virginia a 3-0 record in the Sir G’s Pizza/Ely Legion Midsummer Classic and also kept them unbeaten for the season with a mark of 15-0.
Post 239 got off to a bit of a rocky start against Wadena at Ely’s Veterans Memorial Field as they fell behind 5-0 after the first inning.
However, it was all Virginia after that as starting pitcher Mason Carlson got on track and tossed six scoreless innings to pick up the 7-5 win.
After the bumpy start for Carlson, head coach Tom Norman said, “He was lights out the rest of the game.’’
The bats got going for Post 239 after the first, as well, with two runs in the second, four in the fourth and one in the sixth.
At the plate, Nick Peters led the way with a double and two RBI, while Ryan Scherf had a pair of hits, Logan Nordby had a hit and two RBI, while Tommy Nemanich, Landin McCarty and Daniel Moore each added one hit and one RBI. Ryan Hujanen and Cole Schaefer each added one base knock.
Norman said especially key hits came from Peters and Moore. Peters’ double brought in McCarty and Schaefer in the four-run fourth and Moore’s hit drove in Nemanich in the sixth to put up 7-5 heading to the seventh.
“They are the defending state champs of two years ago,’’ Norman said. “It was an upset in a lot of eyes.’’
“Mason had a great game pitching against Wadena’’ after giving up those first five runs, said Norman, who was proud of Carlson and his team for putting together the rally. “It was a great win.’’
----
With the big win under their belts, Post 239 traveled down to take on St. Paul Highland in their second game of the day, which turned out to be a 13-1 win.
Hujanen started and tossed a complete game with one earned run, three hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Carlson dominated at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort, which included four doubles. McCarty and Nordby added two hits. Peters, Dylan Hedley and Schaefer each had one base knock.
What kept Virginia motivated after the big win over Wadena?
“I just told them to keep going,’’ Norman said. “We know we’ll have to see Wadena again in the playoffs. We know the ultimate goal.’’
Virginia is slated to take on Cloquet at 2 p.m. Sunday in Ely. However, the schedule could change to allow for a “true’’ championship game with two 3-0 teams or a 3-0 squad and a 2-1 team.
