HIBBING — With a different playoff format this season, the Cherry American Legion baseball team would like to grab one of the top seeds in the postseason.
The Tigers can do that today when they host International Falls, beginning at 4:30 p.m., then at 6 p.m. at the Cherry High School Field.
The 4:30 p.m. game will be a continuation of a game that was started in International Falls, but eventually was rained out.
The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning. The game will resume with Cherry runners on first and second and no out.
After that, the regularly scheduled game will take place, with seeding implications on the line.
“These games are important,” Cherry coach Nick Stevenson said. “Our playoffs start Saturday, and they’re running playoffs a little differently this year. They will be holding four mini-regions with four teams in each region.
“Two teams will come out of those regions, and Falls is in our region. We’ll get seeded one through four, so this would be a good couple of wins, if we can get two.”
Winning the suspended game would be a good start.
“I’d like to think we have a good chance in the first game,” Stevenson said. “We have runners on first and second, with nobody out. Hopefully, we can take a lead early on, then piece it together the rest of the game to come away with the win.”
The Tigers are 6-3 this season, with a couple of canceled games.
Stevenson said the biggest improvement has been on the defensive side of the ball.
“Our defense has been good,” he said. “Even with some new guys stepping in on the field, they’ve taken up running with those opportunities. It’s definitely a solid part of our game.”
Offensively, Stevenson would like to see more consistency.
“It’s been good, but streaky,” he said. “I believe that hitting is contagious. In a seven-inning game, we’ll have two big innings with four or five runs, then other innings that are slim.
“We lack consistency. We can swing it well with anybody, but if we were more consistent, I’d love that.”
On the mound, Sam Serna has been the workhorse for Cherry.
“We’ve had a lot of guys picking up more vital roles in the rotation, but Sam has been our anchor,” Stevenson said. “He’s done a fantastic job. He pitched great in high school and now in the legion season.
“He’s been our horse. He’s not going to blow anybody away, but he throws strikes. Batters can’t seem to square up on him.”
According to Stevenson, International Falls has an experienced team.
“They’re good,” he said. “They have a lot of kids that were first-year college guys on their team. They were trying to find a groove early on, but they’re an older team. They have experience.
“They know how to play.”
