CHERRY — After scoring nine runs through three innings, it looked like the Cherry American Legion baseball team might put Esko away in five innings.
But for two innings, the Tigers’ bats went cold, which extended the game into six innings.
Cherry finally got the job done when Jude Sundquist hit a solo home run to help the Tigers come away with a 10-0, six-inning, 10-run rule victory over the Eskomos Tuesday at the Cherry High School Baseball Field.
A win is a win no matter how one slices it, but Cherry coach Nick Stevenson said his team must stay focused and put teams away when they have the chance to do it.
“It’s staying aggressive at the plate,” Stevenson said. “We switched our approach a little bit. We got a little lackadaisical, and I subbed some guys in but that’s not an excuse.”
Cherry was definitely locked in during the first inning as Isaiah Asuma walked, then took third on an errant pick-off attempt.
He scored on a single by Noah Sundquist. Noah Asuma reached on an error. Jude Sundquist singled home a run as did Beau Barry. The final two runs scored on groundouts by Sam Serna and Isaac Asuma and it was 5-0.
“We swung it well,” Stevenson said. “We were aggressive. That’s what we preach to the guys all of the time, having an aggressive approach at the plate. We want to punish fastballs, and they threw a lot of fastballs at us.
“We hit it hard.”
That same trend continued in the second inning as Isaiah Asuma and Noah Sundquist both walked. Noah Asuma singled, and one run came in on an error.
Jude Sundquist doubled home a run, and Barry hit an RBI groundout to make it 8-0.
In the third, Nick Serna drew a walk. He stole two bases and scored on a throwing error to make it 9-0.
“We had a poor game last Thursday, so I was on these guys and challenged them a little bit,” Stevenson said. “They answered it. It was good to see. These guys like to compete, and they did that today.”
The Tigers had a chance to get that 10th run across the plate in the fourth inning, but they left two runners stranded, then in the fifth, Cherry started the inning with a base hit by Isaac Asuma, then Evan Graves was hit-by-a-pitch.
Esko escaped further damage with a pickoff, a strikeout and pop out.
“We got away from what we do,” Stevenson said. “We weren’t as aggressive at the plate. The defense and pitching were there all game long, but it was all at the plate. We didn’t hit as many balls as hard as we were.
“That ended with the home run at the end.”
With one out in the sixth, Sundquist launched a ball deep into center field to bring the game to a conclusion.
Stevenson used three pitchers. Jude Sundquist started things off with two innings of no-hit ball. He struck out five. Sam Serna worked two innings, giving up two hits. He fanned two and walked one. Noah Asuma worked two innings of two-hit ball. He struck out one and walked one.
Cal Bergland started for Esko. He worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up five hits. He struck out one and walked three.
Connor Pierce tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit. He struck out three and walked five. Trent Ondrus worked 1/3 of an inning, giving up the one hit. He struck out one.
Ty Christensen had a double for the Eskomos.
Jude Sundquist finished with three hits and three RBI.
