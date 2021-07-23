MARBLE — Taconite grabbed an early lead Friday and never let it go as Post 301 downed Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1 in a substate tournament elimination game, ending Post 138’s season in the process.
Brandon Lind pitched his final game for Eveleth-Gilbert, giving up the three runs in seven innings of work. Mathias Neumayer got the start for Taconite, surrendering the one run in five innings of work. Ty Donahue pitched the final two innings for Taconite, keeping the Post 301 lead intact through the end of the contest.
Taconite put their first run on the board in the top of the second inning. Donahue led things off with a single to center. He stole his way to second before being brought home on a two-out RBI single from Ethan Endreson that put the tournament hosts on top.
Taconite built upon their lead in the top of the third inning with Darric Davidson getting the action started with a one-out single to shallow right field. Davidson stole second on the next at bat before being driven home on an RBI single to right from Neumayer.
The offense was slow moving for Eveleth-Gilbert but they showed signs of life in the bottom of the fourth. Will Bittmann doubled to right-center field with one out and moved to third on a single from Carter Flannigan to put runners on the corners.
The 4-5-6 portion of the Bears’ lineup proved potent in this inning with No. 6 hitter Justin Winkler scoring Bittmann on an RBI bloop single to make it 2-1 Taconite. Post 138 couldn’t manage much more after that, however, with the lefties Neumayer and Donahue looking solid on the mound throughout.
Taconite brought their lead back up to two in the top of the seventh with Mathias MacKnight reaching on a one-out single. He stole his way to second and then moved to third on the fielder’s choice. Gaige Waldvogel then brought him home on a single to left field, putting Post 301 on top 3-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s 7-8-9 hitters went down in succession in the bottom of the seventh, sealing the game for Taconite while ending the Bears’ Senior Legion season as well.
Looking back at the game, Eveleth-Gilbert manager Jamie Lindseth said his team was lifted by their three most experienced players in Lind, Bittmann and Flannigan, with the rest of his players playing at both the Senior and Junior Legion levels.
“The three Senior Legion kids we had did what they were supposed to do for us,” Lindseth said. “I thought they played well, they played a good game. We’re young and we got our young guys some really good reps this season so that’s a win for us. At the end of the day, I thought there were some things we could do better but I saw growth in a lot of our kids.”
With the young players getting so many games in at both levels, Lindseth says they’ve improved by leaps and bounds already.
“The at-bats are better. I think the fielding is better. The confidence is better. You need to really take a step back and see where they’ve grown, and they have. It’s easy to get frustrated day-to-day but there’s no doubt they’ve gotten better. That’s the point of summer ball.
“It’s always fun to make a run but it doesn’t always happen. At least we got better.”
