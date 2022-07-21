ELY – Aurora’s American Legion baseball team got off to a slow start Wednesday night in Ely and couldn’t recover as they lost for the first time in the Northeast Substate Tournament, 4-1 to Esko.

Post 262, meanwhile, grabbed a 4-0 lead after two innings and used a 10-strikeout effort from Dylan Marciulionis to remain undefeated (3-0) in the tournament.

