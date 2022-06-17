HIBBING — On Wednesday, the Rock Ridge American Legion baseball team lost to Hermantown in a game that was winnable.
On Thursday, Post 239 made amends for that with solid pitching, solid defense and some timely hitting in a 5-3 victory over Hibbing at Al Nyberg Field.
Rock Ridge coach Jamie Lindseth said it was nice to see his team rebound from that loss to Hermantown.
“We really did give that one away,” Lindseth said. “I don’t know if that was due to that break for a week, or the new kids we had playing. I can give you a lot of excuses. All excuses are good, but none are accepted.
“All I told them was to forget about it and show up ready to play baseball. I think it was both ways. Hibbing didn’t give us much. We had to earn pretty much everything we got, and likewise. It was a well-played game.”
Post 239 didn’t need a hit to score the first run of the game.
Cole Schaefer was hit by a pitch, then he stole second. He took third on a flyout, then scored on a ground out by Dylan Hedley.
Rock Ridge starting pitcher John Kendall faced just seven Post 222 hitters in the first two innings, then in the third, Hibbing finally got to Kendall.
Edric Cardona reached on catcher’s interference, then he was sacrificed to second by Josh Kivela. Beau Frider followed with an RBI single, which was Hibbing’s first hit of the ball game.
Kivela, who started on the mound for Post 222, shut Rock Ridge down through the second, third and fourth innings, but in the fifth, Post 239 retook the lead.
Sawyer Hallin singled as did Logan Norby. Jaden Long was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Schaefer walked to force home the go-ahead run.
Hedley hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball as Rock Ridge took a 3-1 lead.
In the sixth, Tom Nemanich would single, ending Kivela’s night and putting Nathan Maki on the mound.
After a flyout, Andrew Torrel walked, then they both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Cade Uhan would walk to load the bases, then Norby hit a sacrifice fly to score Nemanich.
A second run scored on a throwing error and it was 5-1.
Lindseth said it was nice to see his team take advantage of their opportunities with runners in scoring position.
“On Wednesday, we had 10 strikeouts out of 15 outs,” Lindseth said. “You can’t do that. You have to put the ball in play, at least, and put some pressure on the defense. That is the next step now.
“Now we’re pitching. Now we’re fielding. Now we have to get a little more quality at bats. We had a couple of bases loaded where one hit could have blown it open. Credit to them. They held us down.”
Other than that error, Hibbing played decent defense.
“We had a couple of smart plays,” Hibbing coach Logan Radovich said. “We had one miscue throw, but our catcher made a nice play backing up a throw, then throwing a runner out at two. Those are the kind of plays that are going to win us ball games.
“The big thing is guys moving on every play. Defensively, we played well, but we had a couple of miscues.”
Post 222 needed to respond, and they did when Brayden Boyer hit an RBI single in the sixth to score Dane Mammenga, who led off with a double.
In the seventh, Nathan Maki drew a lead-off walk, then he moved to second on a ground out by Landon Krampotich. Kivela singled him home to make it 5-3.
With the tying runs at the plate, Rock Ridge relief pitcher Schaefer got a fly out and strike out to end the game.
“Kendall pitched well, and Cole hasn’t thrown for three weeks,” Lindseth said. “To get him back out there throwing, you could tell he had a little rust here and there. I thought he threw fairly well. His velocity looked good.
“We’ll take the win. There was some good development. We had some things come out of there from some of our younger kids. Hopefully, that will carry over to our varsity season next year.”
Kendall worked five innings, giving up two hits. He struck out four and walked two. Schaefer worked two innings. He gave up three hits, fanned three and walked one.
Kivela had an effective day on the mound, giving up four hits in five inning. He struck out three and walked one. Maki worked two innings, allowing one hit. He walked three.
“The big thing is we were efficient on the mound today,” Radovich said. “Josh threw a lot of strikes for us, and he got us outs. You couldn’t have asked for more there. We had a couple errors here and there that hurt us, too.
“If you mix in a walk here or there… That’s baseball. That’s how runs are scored. We left the bat on our shoulders a lot today. We went down looking at least five times. That didn’t help us. You can’t be aggressive on the bases if you don’t have runners.”
