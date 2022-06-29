INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Aurora Senior American Legion Baseball team kept up the strong start to their summer schedule, downing International Falls 3-2 to move to 6-0 on the season.
Dakota Kruse got the win on the Mound for Post 241, giving up the two runs on four hits and three walks over six and 2/3 innings of work. He struck out nine along the way. Brayden Leffel grabbed the last out for Aurora.
Bryant Koenig took the loss for International Falls Post 66 in a complete game effort.
At the plate, Post 241 strung together 10 hits in total with Kalub Corbett, Ty Laugen and Mikko Maki each finishing with a pair. Post 66’s Cody Joslyn finished with two hits.
Aurora head coach Chad Sahr said his team did enough to win the game, but things got dicey thanks to Koenig’s play on the mound.
“We got a lot of guys on base,” Sahr said. “But Koenig was pretty good at picking our guys off. He had a fair share of those and we struggled getting the timely hits. We were winning but they just about came back right at the end with bases loaded and one out. Dakota and Brayden managed to close things out for us.”
Aurora will be back in action today when they host Moose Lake/Barnum at both the Junior and Senior Legion levels.
Monday’s Games
The Aurora Junior and Senior American Legion baseball teams each picked up a win Monday night, with Post 241’s junior team downing Ely 3-1 before the Senior Legion team bounced Post 248 4-0.
In the Junior Legion game, Louie Karish got the win on the mound for Post 241, giving up one hit and four walks over five innings. He struck out one. Dakota Kruse had the lone hit for Aurora.
In the Senior Legion game, Hayden Soular grabbed a win on the mound in a complete game effort, giving up no runs on just two hits and one walk. He fanned 10 along the way.
At the plate, Brayden Leffel and Kruse each had two hits. Jackson Levens finished with one hit.
