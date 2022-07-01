AURORA — The Aurora Senior American Legion baseball team surrendered an early run to visiting Barnum Thursday night.
Aside from that one run, things went nearly perfect for Post 241 as they cruised past Post 361 with ease, winning 11-1 in five innings.
Barnum grabbed their lone run of the contest in the top of the first inning when Richie Balut snagged a triple to right-center off of starter Brayden Leffel to get within 90 feet from home plate.
Caleb Hautajarvi brought him in immediately after with Aurora opting to throw the runner out at first instead of going for a play at the plate.
That was about the hottest the bats got for Barnum all night long as Post 241 took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Leffel reached on a leadoff walk to start things off. One out later, Leffel moved to third and Ty Laugen took second on an error from the 361 infield. The runs set up for him, Dakota Kruse dropped a double to center field to score both runners, putting Aurora on top 2-1.
Leffel grabbed two strikeouts in the second and two more in the third with Post 241 ready to score more in the bottom of the third.
Laugen took a walk with one out and then moved to third with Kruse taking second thanks to an error in left from Post 361. This time it was Hayden Soular that came through with the needed hit, rocking a double up the middle to score both runners, 4-1.
Aurora took their lead from three to seven in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper Sickel reached on an error with one out before Leffel was walked to get runners on first and second. Mikko Maki then hit a single up the middle to load up the bases.
Laugen knocked a hard-hit ball to the second baseman for the RBI base hit to score the first run of the inning. Barnum starter Henry Dammer then pegged Kruse, bringing another run home with the free base. Soular hit into a fielder’s choice to bring another run home and the final run of the inning came in to score with Dammer issuing a wild pitch to Kalub Corbett.
Three runs away from ending the game via mercy rule, Aurora got exactly what they needed in the bottom of the fifth.
Jackson Levens got things started with a triple to center field. Dammer then struggled with Louie Karish at the plate, issuing another wild pitch that let the run in to score. Karish got the most out of the at bat, grabbing a single up the middle that saw Dammer’s night come to an end.
Facing new pitcher Cooper Hennager, Maki was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Laugen then ended the game in the best way he could, with a walkoff double that scored both runners, putting the final at 11-1.
Post 241 head coach Chad Sahr said things went well for his squad and praised Leffel’s performance on the mound.
“He pitched a good game,” Sahr said. “He hasn’t had much pitching yet this summer. It was kind of his first game on his own and I think he did really well out there.”
In the rest of the phases of the game, Sahr had no complaints.
“I’m happy with the offense. Defense was there. It was kind of the opposite of the earlier game and the guys were ready to just take care of business on this one.”
Scoring multiple runs in each inning they brought a runner across home plate, Sahr said it came down to getting that extra hit his team struggled to find on Tuesday in their 3-2 win over International Falls.
“The more times you go through the lineup and see the guy, hopefully you start hitting better off of him. We’re a pretty solid lineup all the way through for hitting and we’re starting to get hits while we have guys on base. Against the Falls, we left a bunch of guys on. We had 11 hits but we couldn’t buy a hit when we had guys on second and third.”
Undefeated so far this summer, Sahr said the biggest thing his team can do to keep things rolling is show up — mentally and physically.
“You can tell when the guys don’t show up to play so really we just need to take of that. When guys don’t show up is when we have the biggest struggles. Getting everyone there physically and mentally, I think that’s the most we can do if we want to stay consistent.”
