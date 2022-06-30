VIRGINIA — Falling down 4-0 early to Hermantown, American Legion Post 239 didn’t have much life in them through six innings in their nine-inning contest with the Hawks.
Hermantown put two runs on in each of the first two innings and while Post 239 had a few scoring opportunities sprinkled throughout, nothing crossed home plate with Cruz Runyon giving the home team all kinds of trouble on the mound.
Then in the seventh inning, all of their troubles went away, as Post 239 rallied for seven runs to take a lead they’d carry through the final few innings. In the end, they earned a 7-4 decision in their favor after putting together their best rally of the season thus far.
“We left runners on and we couldn’t get the hit,” Post 239 head coach Jamie Lindseth said. “Credit to Hermantown pitching wise or maybe we weren’t having focused at bats. Whatever the situation, we weren’t getting there. Suddenly, we were. We tightened things up and found a way to get that runner across and did it all in one inning too.”
Hermantown got the jump on Post 239 on the first at bat. Garron Opsahl knocked a single to center off of 239 starter Cole Schaefer. Josh Summers took first on a fielder’s choice on the next at bat before Dawson Rannow hit a single through the right side gap to put runners on first and third.
Alex King at the plate, an attempted pickoff attempt to first was misthrown, allowing Summers to reach home while Rannow took second. Post 239 grabbed their second out and nearly escaped the inning with just one run of damage. A routine play from short to first, however, didn’t make the mark, allowing a second run in to make it a 2-0 game.
Runyon put the top three Post 239 hitters down in succession to start the game with Hermantown then adding on two more runs in the second.
Opsahl knocked a one-out hopper up the left side and then moved his way to second on a fielder’s choice. Rannow knocked the run home with an RBI triple to center to go up 3-0. Just 90 feet from home, Rannow quickly crossed for the score on a wild pitch from Schaefer that made it 4-0 in favor of the visiting team.
Post 239 started the second off strong with Carter Flannigan etching a leadoff single to left. Flannigan took second on a wild pitch and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice, but Runyon kept things tidy for Hermantown, striking out Tom Nemanich to end the inning and strand the runner.
Post 239 again got the leadoff runner on in the third with Will Bittmann knocking a single up the right side. Andrew Torrel bunted Bittmann over to second on the next at bat, but the bats slowed again and Bittmann was stranded by inning’s end.
Schaefer pitched a solid third and fourth inning for Post 239 and bowed out heading into the fifth with John Kendall taking over in relief.
Kendall’s first inning on the mound was dicey. With one out, Hermantown knocked two straight singles to put runners on first and second. After striking out Kellen Ruprecht for the second out, an infield error allowed Cameron Pietrusa to reach while loading up the bases.
Looking to add to his team’s lead, Opsahl came to the plate, but grounded out to second to end the inning, keeping things at 4-0.
Runyon cruised through the bottom of the fifth, as did Kendall in the top of the sixth. Runyon got his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the game in the bottom of the sixth and Kendall responded in the top of the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning of his own.
Post 239 finally cracked the code on Runyan in the bottom of the seventh.
With one out, Sawyer Hallin singled to left. Dylan Hedley then came up with a single through the left gap, giving Post 239 their first consecutive hits of the game. Nemanich was thrown out on the fielder’s choice but both runners advanced putting two in scoring position for the home team.
Coming up big in a clutch moment, Bittmann hit a shot to the third baseman, but the ball was too hard to field properly. The first run came in quickly before Hedley scored while Hermantown attempted to get Bittmann out at first, 4-2.
Post 239 kept rallying, now with two outs. Griffin Dosan hit a single to shallow right field to advance Bittmann. Logan Nordby at the plate, Hermantown made an error on a pickoff play, allowing Bittmann to come all the way home with Dosan taking second. Nordby was walked, putting runner’s back on first and second, 4-3.
Still one out away from ending the threat, Runyon walked Schaefer, loading up the bases and signaling the end of his shift on the mound.
Wylee Arro came on in relief and got Kendall to fly out to right field. Three Hermantown fielder’s triangulated on the ball, but the play was dropped. As there were two outs, all runners were sent and the bases were cleared. Kendall reached second and Post 239 took their first lead of the game, 6-4.
Hitting around the batting order, Flannigan came back up to the plate after leading the inning off earlier. Out at first easily the first time around, he redeemed himself with a single through the right gap to score Kendall, making it a 7-4 game.
Both teams got a runner on in the eighth inning, but no runs came home to score. In the top of the ninth, Hedley came in for Post 239 and closed things out on the mound. He faced just one above the minimum and struck out Colin Gunderson to end things, putting the final score at 7-4.
After the game, Lindseth commended all three of his pitchers for putting together a solid game.
“I thought Cole pitched well. Hermantown put the ball in play but I didn’t see any issues. He pounded the zone and did exactly what we wanted him to do. We put John in after about 80 pitches to get a new look and he pitched wonderfully. And then Dylan finished things off. Overall, I thought all three pitchers pitched really well today.”
At the plate, Lindseth said things started working in favor of his team when they started taking longer at bats and stopped swinging for the fences.
“We’re not a home run hitting team so if we just get the ball in play, we give ourselves a chance to get on base. I think our guys realized we’d be better off just trying to get on base instead of swinging for the fences and that’s when we started to rally. I thought it was contagious.”
Playing a nine-inning game as opposed to seven, Lindseth said his players remained confident, even through six scoreless innings as they simply had more time to work with.
“It never felt like they were out of it. We weren’t getting the hits but we knew we had time. We knew it wasn’t going to be over after seven. I guess, we would have won after seven since that’s when we scored all of our runs but it never felt like we were running out of time.”
In their first game of the Legion season, Post 239 was 10-runned by the same Hermantown team. Since then, they have beaten the Hawks twice, giving a reason for Lindseth and his squad to be confident.
“I’m sure we’ll see these guys again. I said this in the spring, but I’d throw our guys against anybody. I think we can throw the ball well and hit the ball well. We just got Griffin Dosan back today which was helpful. I feel like the only times we lose are when we beat ourselves. We control our destiny more than we realize.”
Post 239 will be back in action after the holiday break on Thursday when they play host to Hibbing.
