VIRGINIA — The American Legion baseball teams from Hibbing and Post 239 were both seeing the ball well Thursday night, with the two teams duking it out in a high-scoring contest where both squads went yard at least once.
Only one squad could keep the hits coming, however, as Post 239 rallied to take a 15-8 win over the Hibbing Hornets.
Post 222 got things going in the top of the first, putting three runs on the board. With one out, Josh Kivela tripled to right and quickly came around to score on a passed ball. Post 239 starter Tom Nemanich then walked Dane Mammenga before Logan Gietzen bashed a double to right-center to put two in scoring position.
Both runners crossed home plate in short order with Evan Radovich knocking a double to left, 3-0 Hornets.
Post 239 responded immediately in the bottom of the first. Tate Uhan led things off with an infield base hit. He moved to second on an error, stole third and was joined on the bases thanks to a walk from Beau Frider to 239’s Cole Schaefer.
Schaefer stole his way to second with John Kendall at the plate. Kendall put the ball in play and reached first safely while two runs came in to score on account of a Hibbing error, 3-2.
Post 239 looked to knot things up with Kendall stealing second and then moving to third on a flyout from Griffin Dosan. Frider then walked Dylan Hedley to put runners on the corners with one out.
Hedley looked to steal second with Nemanich at the plate in order to give Kendall time to reach home. Hedley was thrown out for the second out, but Kendall was able to make it home safely to tie the game at three.
Both Nemanich and Frider pitched solid second innings with the Hornets ready to retake the lead in the top of the third.
Mammenga took a one-out walk and then moved to second on a single from Gietzen. Radovich wasted little time bringing the runners home, launching a three-run homer over the left field fence, inches inside fair territory to put Post 222 up 6-3.
“We were hitting the ball well,” Hibbing coach Logan Radovich said. “We didn’t have many strikeouts and we were putting the ball in play. That’s what I’ve been stressing to our guys lately. If you put the ball in play and make your opponent make a play, good things will happen so I was happy with what we were doing early on to take that lead.”
Not looking to be outdone, Post 239 got back to the plate in the bottom of the third and reignited their offense. Uhan led things off with a single to right. He stole his way to second and then took third when Schaefer hit a double up the left side.
A wild pitch delivered to Kendall made its way to the backstop and allowed one run in. Kendall was then walked to put runners on the corners.
Dosan at the plate, Kendall stole second and was brought home, along with Schaefer, when Dosan knocked a triple to deep center field to knot things up 6-6.
Radovich had seen enough and pulled Frider for Michael, hoping to get out of the inning without further damage.
A runner on third with no outs, Michael grabbed the first out with a routine play to first. Nemanich, however, came through for Post 239 and hit a triple to left to give the home team their first lead of the game 7-6. Michael got out of the jam shortly after moving the game into the fourth inning.
There’s just days where the energy feels different in the dugout,” Post 239 head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “We went down 6-3 but our guys didn’t care. They had that look in their eyes like they were going to take care of business and they did. Top to bottom, they responded very well. Once we went up 7-6, I think we settled in on the mound and at the plate and there was nothing for us to worry about after that.”
Post 239 looked to put things away in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Nordby reached to start things off after being hit by a pitch. Uhan was then walked to put runners on one and two. Michaels got the strikeout on Schaefer for the first out.
Looking to extend the lead with two runners on, Kendall took to the plate and rocketed a three-run homer of his own, this time over the left field fence where there was no question whether it went fair or foul. The bomb put Post 239 up 10-6 after four.
Hibbing grabbed two back in the top of the fifth. With two outs and runners on first and second, Frider came through with a single to right-center to score both runners.
Mammenga took over on the mound starting in the bottom of the sixth for the Hornets and Post 239 took advantage early. Sawyer Halling got the next rally started with a double that landed just fair inside the right field line. Andrew Torrel then brought him home for the score with a double of his own to left-center. Post 239 got their third double in a row with Nordby knocking one to left field to score Torrel, 12-8.
Kendall took over on the mound for Nemanich starting in the top of the sixth and gave up a walk and a bunt single before otherwise getting out of the inning unscathed. Post 239 then came back to the plate and added to their lead.
Hedley led the bottom of the sixth off with a single to center. One out later, he stole his way to second before Hallin brought him home with another double, this time just inside the left field line.
Hallin made his way to third on a fielder’s choice and then got knocked home when Nordby hit a single to shallow left field. Nordby took second after Mammenga walked Uhan just before Schaefer brought the last run of the game home on a single up the left side.
His team up 15-8, Kendall took care of business in the top of the seventh to secure the win for Post 239.
The last few innings were mired by some dramatics on the field, including a player ejection and some choice words between opposing coaches and even some players. After the game, Radovich said his team needed to get past those issues on the field, but simply couldn’t.
“Our guys were a little irritated all game with the umpire. Every ump is different and ultimately, you can’t blame the ump for 15 runs on the board. You have to make plays behind your pitcher and your pitcher has to throw strikes. That’s two things we didn’t do today.
“I have to take responsibility for the kind of behavior my team had today on the field. Now we just have to put this one behind us and move forward.”
Despite the late dramatics, Lindseth said his team did their best to take care of business and controlled the things they could control.
“As a coach, I want to be that constant for the team. I need to be that constant and unfortunately emotions got the best of me and the best of a few people today. I think our kids really kept their composure when everyone else wasn’t and I’m glad there was nothing to worry about on our end.
“Everyone could’ve handled things better, myself included. I had a nice chat with the opposing coach after and things seem patched up and hopefully we can leave it at that.”
Hibbing is in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Grand Rapids. Radovich says his team will need to be ready to compete in an important district game.
“We haven’t seen them all year but they beat us 5-3 during the high school season. If we can pitch and play defense, I think it’ll be a pretty good game. It’s definitely an important game for us in the district.”
Post 239 faced off Friday with Duluth Lakeview. Results from that game can also be found in today’s Mesabi Tribune.
