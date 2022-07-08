VIRGINIA — Grabbing a complete game effort from Dylan Hedley on the mound, the Post 239 American Legion baseball team strung together a clean game Friday afternoon, downing Duluth Lakeview 4-3 to close out their week.
Up 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh, Post 239 nearly let Lakeview take the game, surrendering one run and loading up the bases with just one out. Almost ready to take Hedley out of the game, 239 head coach Jamie Lindseth said the ace requested to stay in regardless and close things out.
Post 28’s Isaac Lisi nearly brought the tying run home, flying out to left field. The ball was hit shallow enough, however, allowing left fielder Cole Schaefer to make the snag while forcing the runners to stay put.
One out away from the win, Hedley faced off with Max Sazama, who had reached base his first three trips to the plate. Sazama looked to do it again, making solid contact with the ball, but hit it right back at Hedley. Hedley blocked the ball, picked it right back up and tossed it over to Sawyer Hallin at first to end the game, giving post 239 the 4-3 win.
After the game, Lindseth said he was glad he left Hedley in to end the contest.
“He wanted to finish,” Lindseth said. “I was close to taking him out but you love a kid that wants to be on the mound and wants to finish. What are the odds he gets the chance to make that play to finish the game. Real proud of him for the game he pitched today.”
Post 239 struck first early in the game, plating two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out, Schaefer singled to right-center to reach. He then rounded second and made it to third on a single to almost the same spot from John Kendall.
Hedley at the plate, the pitcher hit into a fielder’s choice, but both runners advanced as Schaefer scored and Kendall reached second. It wasn’t much longer before Kendall came home to score with Hallin doubling to right off of Lakeview starter Jayger Atkinson to bring the runner home.
Lakeview responded right away in the top of the second. Hedley shut down the top of the lineup in the first, but the No. 4 hitter Lisi got things going with a single up the left side. Sazama up next, the right fielder hit one right back to Hedley, but Hedley’s throw to first had a little too much on it, allowing Lisi to reach third with Sazama taking second.
Two in scoring position with no one out, Lukas Niska put the ball in play, but shortstop Andrew Torrel cleanly fielded the ball and threw out the lead runner at home, leaving it a 2-0 ball game. Lakeview wouldn’t be denied much longer, however. Niska stole his way to second and then came home, along with Sazama, when Dillon Teachworth ripped a single up the middle that knotted the game up.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the third when Post 239 retook the lead. Kendall led the inning off with a double to left but was nearly stranded when Hedley and Hallin flew out on back-to-back at bats.
Tom Nemanich at the plate, Kendall made his way to third on a passed ball and then came home to score with new Lakeview pitcher Dean Hudoba issuing a wild pitch. The run put the home team up 3-2.
Post 239 added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Kendall reached after being hit by a pitch to lead the inning off. One out later, Hallin took a walk to put runners on first and second.
A timely double from Nemanich was exactly what 239 needed as Kendall came around to score to double the lead, 4-2.
Hedley got through the top of the sixth with little issue, but Lakeview wasn’t going away that easily in the seventh.
The No. 9 hitter Atkinson got the late rally going with a one-out single to center. A single up the middle from Hudoba put runners on first and second just before Hedley walked Dain Fladmark to load up the bases.
Post 239 hoped to keep any and all runs off the board, but Dylan Manchester knocked one right to the shortstop. Atkinson slid into home safely, with Post 239 unable to get the force out at home for the second out.
Now 4-3 with the bases still loaded, Hedley managed to get things back under control with Lisi flying out to left before ending the game by fielding the play from Sazama for the final out.
With Lakeview coming into Friday’s game with exactly nine players on their roster and Post 239 coming in with 10, both lineups were short staffed. Despite this, Lakeview head coach Steve Plesha said his team played well and gave themselves a chance to win late.
“It was a pretty nice game,” Plesha said. “We had to have a guy come out of retirement today to get nine but that’s the way it goes in summer sometimes. We had those runners on late and I think this team this year has proven time and again that they’re never out of it. We’ve had several come from behind victories. We just hosted a tournament where we were down 13-3 in the fifth to a team and we ended up winning 18-13. I’ve come to know these young men to be pretty resilient and tenacious. As long as we have some outs on the board, I feel pretty confident we have a chance to win the game.”
On his squad’s 4-3 win, Lindseth said the solid performance from Hedley complimented the all-around effort from Post 239.
“Things looked shaky at the end but our guys kept their composure and they’ve had to do that a lot these last couple of days. That’s a good baseball team we just beat but we feel like we’re a good team too. If everyone is doing their part and we play a clean game, it’s fun to watch.
“We were undermanned just like they were today so it was nice to see our guys step up when they needed to because there were no other options. Both teams put the ball in play quite a bit and that didn’t stop us from getting the outs we needed to.”
On Hedley’s game, Plesha said the 239 ace gave his team plenty of trouble and mixed things up well enough to keep them on their toes.
“I thought Dylan did a pretty good job of keeping our guys off balance. WE got pretty comfortable knowing he was going to throw a first pitch fastball. I think he threw maybe two first pitch curve balls to the same guy on two different at bats. It comes down to learning a pitcher’s tendencies and I thought we did an okay job of that today. He’s a pretty darn good pitcher, so good for him today.”
Post 239 will be back in play on Monday when they host Cloquet. That game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 1113 will play a doubleheader with Cloquet beforehand beginning at 1 p.m.
