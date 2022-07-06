HIBBING — With five errors and the way the West Duluth American Legion baseball team can hit, it didn’t look good for Hibbing, but a solid pitching effort got Post 222 out of serious trouble.
Logan Gietzen and Nathan Maki combined on a four-hitter, and Hibbing got some timely hitting en route to a 5-1 victory over Post 71 Wednesday at Al Nyberg Field in American Legion baseball action.
Gietzen gave up three hits in 4 ⅔ innings of work, and Maki gave up one hit in 2 ⅓ innings of relief. They combined for two strikeouts and four walks.
Hibbing committed two of those errors in the first inning, but Josh Kivela threw out a base runner at third base. Gietzen got a comebacker to get out of the inning unscathed.
Post 222 left two runners stranded in the bottom of the first, but Hibbing got on the board in the second when Beau Frider singled. Logan Maxwell walked, then after a sacrifice bunt by Edric Cardona, Ethan Lund singled home a run.
Post 71 would leave two runners in the second, then one in third.
West Duluth would get the equalizer in the fourth, with two out.
Wyatt Hinderman walked, then Brady McGinn reached on an error. Gavin Balthuis walked to fill the bases, then Mason Boos hit an infield single, scoring Hinderman.
McGinn tried to score on the play as well, but Dane Mammenga’s throw to the plate to catcher Evan Radovich cut down McGinn to keep the score 1-1.
“That was huge for them,” West Duluth coach Alex Busick said. “It was disappointing for us. It was a base-running error again. It was a big turning point right there. If we score on that, we might be where they are now.
“We can’t do much about that now.”
Radovich liked the way his team responded that inning.
“There was an error in that inning, but we did a great job of picking each other up,” Radovich said. “We made some plays. There’s some guys on this team that are finally taking some leadership roles.
“That’s showing on the field. That’s a part of this winning streak we’re on right now.”
Post 222 would regain the lead in the fourth as Kody Birmes led off with a double.
Frider reached on an error, then he got himself into a rundown between the first and second. As he was tagged out, Birmes crossed the plate to make it 2-1.
West Duluth had an opportunity to tie the game in the fifth as Owen Hinderman reached on an error, took second on a ground out and third on a passed ball.
Logan Nylund walked to put runners on first and third, which ended Gietzen’s night on the mound.
Maki came in and tossed one pitch, getting a pop out to end the threat.
“Logan threw well,” Radovich said. “You could tell he was getting tired at the end. We brought Nathan in, and he did everything he could. He shut the door for us, which is what we wanted.”
HIbbing got a single from Mammenga in the fifth, but he was left stranded.
Radovich knew that the one-run lead was tenuous.
“I told my coaches that it would be nice if we could get some insurance runs heading into the last inning,” Radovich said. “It just so happened that we did.”
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Maxwell singled. He was bunted to second by Cardona. Lund walked, then Josh Kivela tripled to deep center field to make it a 4-1.
Kivela would score on a wild pitch to give Post 222 a four-run cushion.
“You’re not going to say the door was shut, but it was pretty much closed right there with the way we were pitching and playing defense the rest of the game,” Radovich said. “I’ve stressed all year that we have to score with runners in scoring position.
“We did that.”
Maki got the first two hitters out in the seventh, then Nylund singled. He got the next hitter to ground out to end the game.
“Had we kept it 2-1, maybe we could have done something in the top of the inning just needing one,” Busick said. “Coming into the inning needing four, it takes away your options.”
Post 222 is now on a three-game winning streak
“To start, we were a little shaky,” Radovich said. “We did a good job of picking each other up after we were making some mistakes. They stranded 12 runners on base. I tip my cap to the pitching staff.
“Defensively, after that, we got dialed in.”
Nylund tossed six strong innings for Post 71. He allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked five.
