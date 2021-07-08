HIBBING — If the Hibbing American Legion baseball team wanted to be tested before the District playoffs, Post 222 is getting their wish.
That’s because Hibbing will be taking part in the Gopher Classic from Friday through Sunday, beginning play today at 4:30 p.m. against Creighton Prep #1 from Omaha, Neb., then at 7 p.m. Post 222 will take on St. Louis Park in Victoria.
On Saturday, Hibbing will play Ham Lake/Blaine at 9 a.m., followed by a matchup with Farmington at 2 p.m.
Post 222 will play Rapid City, S.D., at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Hibbing had been on a two-game losing streak until playing a clean game on Tuesday in a victory over West Duluth.
“Anytime you’re coming off a win, you have to be feeling good,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “It was a good, clean game. We should have a level of confidence going into the event.
“Even though we’re playing formidable opponents, we should have some confidence, no doubt.”
The Gopher Classic is played at 16 different sites throughout the Twin City Metropolitan area, with a pool of six teams playing five games in three days.
The winner of each pool will advance to the final round of 16, with a semifinal and championship game, which will be held Tuesday, July 14.
“You won’t find a tournament with better competition than this one,” Schafer said. “It’s always fun to see the different teams you don’t see during the year, plus you get the chance to get out of town.
“The guys get to spend time with each other on the road. That’s good, too.”
Needless to say, Hibbing will have to up its game in this tournament.
“It will test your compete level,” Schafer said. “It’ll be a good tuneup going into the playoffs. You have to raise your level of play to stay in games with those teams.”
Schafer said he doesn’t know much about his first-round opponent, but St. Louis Park is 9-3 heading into the tournament
“They’re looking at it as an opportunity to go out and get in a lot of baseball in three days,” Schafer said. “There’s two weekends a year that you play in a tournament style like that.
“It’s a good tuneup for the playoffs. We’ll approach this as a district tournament, but win or lose, it doesn’t have that district feel. You still want that tournament mentality.”
The key to success, according to Schafer, will be pitching and defense.
“You have to throw strikes,” he said. “You have to be clean on defense. Obviously, we had a good response against West Duluth after losing two in a row. Our pitchers need to throw strikes, and we have to pick up the ball behind them.
“Those teams will hit the ball.”
Post 222 will have one more regular season game next week before playoffs begin. It’s that time of the season to get into that playoff mentality.
“We want to come out of here prepared for next week,” Schafer said. “We have Cloquet, then we have playoffs. We want our guys fresh, and we need them to stay healthy. We’ll put guys in different spots with five games in three days.
“We’ll need different guys to pitch.”
Schafer is also looking forward to playing at the field in Victoria.
“The hosts do a good job in Victoria because it’s a townball field,” Schafer said. “It’ll be in good shape. It’s also a good time to get on the road where the guys can hang out outside of playing in an actual game.
“This is an opportunity to see some different competition.”
