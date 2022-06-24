COHASSET — Logan Gietzen flirted with a no-hitter as the Hibbing American Legion baseball team beat West Duluth 4-1 Friday during game No. 1 of the Grand Rapids Tournament held at Portage Park.
Gietzen took his no-hit bid into the sixth inning and had two outs when Gavin Bulthuis hit a double down the left-field line. Mason Boos followed that up with an RBI single.
Other than that, Gietzen finished with a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
It was Post 222’s most complete game of the season, especially defensively with no errors committed in the field.
“Defensively, we played well,” Hibbing coach Logan Radovich said. “Logan threw an awesome game on the mound. He was efficient. He threw strikes. He got game one for us with only one pitcher on the mound.
“For a tournament, that’s huge in itself.”
Post 71 pitcher Bulthuis was just as effective through the first three innings, allowing just one hit, a single by Logan Maxwell in the third.
“We were getting away from our game plan of staying patient at the plate,” Radovich said. “Their pitcher, I have to tip my cap to him. He did a good job mixing speeds, and keeping us guessing at the plate.
“We made some adjustments at the plate later in the game, and ultimately, that’s what got us those runs.”
Hibbing did have a golden opportunity in the fourth to break on the board first when Josh Kivela singled, then Ethan Lund singled him to third. Lund to second on the throw to third, but Balthuis bore down and got a fly out, a pop out and strikeout to keep the score 0-0.
Gietzen got a nice play from Maxwell in the fourth to keep his no-hitter intact, then in the fifth, Beau Frider made a nice running catch on a ball hit down the right-field line to keep the no-no going.
That set the stage for the sixth inning when Post 222 scored four runs as the bats finally came alive.
Nathan Maki led off by reaching on a two-base error, then Kivela bunted for a single, putting runners on first and third. He stole second, which put Hibbing in business.
Bulthuis looked like he might get out of the inning when he got two pop outs to the infield, and a repeat of the fourth inning looked like it might happen again.
“I thought, ‘Oh boy, it’s Groundhogs’ Day all over again,’” Radovich said. “I tip my cap to Logan. He had a nice at bat there, and drove on into the gap. That got our team going there.”
Gietzen helped out his own cause by ripping a two-run double to make it 2-0, then Frider kept the hit parade going with an RBI single.
Frider, who took second on the throw to the plate, would score when Kody Birmes single through the right side of the infield.
“Ultimately, that put them away,” Radovich said. “Like I’ve been telling them all year, we can’t get too high, or we can’t get too low. We have to stay even keeled. That’s the mentality we have to have.”
West Duluth got its lone run in the sixth, then Gietzen got a strikeout, ground out and fly out in the seventh to end the game.
“There were a couple of balls that we bobbled, but we kept our cool and made a play,” Radovich said. “I was happy with how the boys played today. There was a lot of energy. I loved it.”
Bulthuis gave up nine hits in seven innings of work. He struck out five.
Maxwell and Kivela both had two hits.
Post 222 was scheduled to play Fridley at 4:30 p.m. at Portage Park. That game was not completed before this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
