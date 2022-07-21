DULUTH — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team successfully staved off elimination from the Division I Northeast Substate tournament on Thursday, scoring runs in all seven innings to eliminate Thunder Bay 20-10 in Duluth.
Post 222 head coach Logan Radovich said that, despite a few hiccups, his team put on an outstanding performance offensively.
“Any time you put up 20 runs you know you’re hitting the ball and running the bases well,” Radovich said. “We had a couple mistakes of course offensively, but I thought we played awesome today in that regard. We did exactly what we needed to do, and we feel good about that part of our game.”
Despite the lopsided result, things appeared pretty close until the Hornets broke it open against the Lakers in the top of the third. Hibbing got things going in the first when Ethan Lund hit a single down the left field line to lead things off. Josh Kivela joined him on the bases after reaching on an error and the pair moved over a base each on a fielder’s choice for the first out.
Lakers starter Damon Oikonen struck out Dane Mammenga for the second out, but an RBI single up the middle from Evan Radovich scored the two base runners. Kody Bermis then followed that up with a single up the right side. Bermis got caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Radovich to make his way home for the score, 3-0.
Thunder Bay responded right away in the bottom of the first off Hibbing’s starter Kivela. Oikonen took a one-out walk before moving to third on a double to right from Porter Jorgensen. A wild pitch scored the first runner before a second runner came in with Liam Willmore reaching on an error. A runner on second with one out, Kivela hit Alex Gauthier, walked Michael Danchuk and then hit Nolan Desando to bring in the tying run, 3-3.
A few pitches into the next at-bat, Radovich replaced Kivela with Logan Maxwell on the mound. Maxwell grabbed the second out on a flyout to center, allowing in one more run before striking out Jace Hart to end the inning.
Hibbing tied it up quickly in the top of the second. Beau Frider reached first on a fielder’s choice, stole his way to second and then came around to score with Lund hitting a single to left-center.
Post 222 retook the lead in the top of the third, scoring two more on Oikonen and two on new pitcher Jorgensen.
A two-RBI double from Kody Birmes chased Oikonen out of the game. Jorgensen now pitching, another run came in on a fielder’s choice and the final run came through on an RBI single to center from Edric Cardona.
Up 8-4, Hibbing gave up one run in the bottom of the third but tallied three in the top of the fourth to more than make up for it. Birmes came through once more, knocking a single up the right side to score two more runners, ending Jorgensen’s time on the mound.
Gauthier now pitching, Cardona flew out to right for the second out, allowing Birmes to tag up on third and make it home, 11-5.
The Lakers managed to add two more to their total in the bottom of the fourth, but Hibbing was ready to limit the damage by putting in the work offensively. Up 11-7 in the top of the fifth, the Hornets plated one more when Radovich knocked an infield base hit to bring home Kivela.
Post 222 had their biggest inning of the game in the sixth, bringing six more runs home to essentially close the door on the Lakers. Two runners on with one out to new pitcher Jackson Dubinsky, two runs came in during Lund’s next at bat thanks to a wild pitch and an error out in right field.
After a walk to Kivela, another outfield error brought in run No. 15 with the 16th run coming in on a single to right from Radovich. Birmes then picked up his third two-RBI hit of the day, doubling just inside the right field line to make it an 18-7 game.
Needing two runs to keep the game going in the bottom of the sixth, Thunder Bay posted three to send the game into the seventh. Hibbing had little issue scoring once more, this time off of new pitcher Desando.
Lund took a leadoff walk, moved to second on a passed ball and then came around to score on another outfield error from the Lakers. The final run of the game came when Mammenga hit a single up the middle to score Kivela, putting the final score at 20-10 after Maxwell put the Thunder Bay batters down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
With Maxwell coming in late in the first and finishing out the game, Radovich said it was a solid performance from the pitcher that ended up carrying the Hornets through to the next round.
“Our starter struggled a little bit but in the playoffs, you have to make a quick decision. Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn’t. I think putting Maxwell in there definitely paid off for us. He had a great game. He let up six runs and the way our offense was going, that was plenty.”
Defensively, Radovich knows his team is unlikely to survive their next opponent, whoever it may be, if they give up 10 runs again as a team.
“We definitely have to clean some things up for tomorrow on the defensive side. We probably won’t see Saturday if we let up 10 runs again. It ended up not biting us today, but we can’t hope that’s going to happen again.”
Among the final four teams left in the substate tournament, Radovich said his team will need to play their best game if they want to keep their season going for one more day.
“Thunder Bay has a nice ball club so for us to get a win over them has to feel good. Ultimately, we need to play defense and our pitcher needs to throw strikes if we want to keep going. I think it’s all going to start with defense tomorrow. If we can keep the offense up and play solid defense, we’ll stand a chance.”
Post 222’s next game is set to begin today at 2 p.m. in Duluth. Their opponent was undetermined when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.