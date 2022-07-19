HIBBING — It’s time for the Hibbing American Legion baseball team to put all three phases of their game together.
That’s because Post 222 begins Sub-State 10 action today, taking on Rock Ridge at 12:30 p.m. at Ordean Field near the Duluth East High School,
According to Hibbing coach Logan Radovich, his team has won five of its last seven games, but there’s still some work to be done to succeed in postseason.
“We’ve played a lot of baseball over the last couple of weeks, so we should be ready to put our best baseball forward in these playoffs,” Radovich said. “I like the fact that over the course of the season, we never gave up on a game, no matter the score.
“If we’d get down early, our bats would heat up, then we’d put runs across the board. We have to play a little-better defense.”
There are times when Post 222 has a bad inning or two.
“We have those Little-League innings,” Radovich said. “That one bad thing happens to influence the whole inning. We know mistakes will happen, but we have to limit the number of mistakes we make.
“We can only control the things we can control.”
Offensively, Radovich is hoping his offense stays hot.
“Toward the top of the lineup, we’ve been doing a good job,” he said. “We’re getting on base more. I’ve been tracking our stats, and the top of our order is getting on base, then the middle is driving in runs.
“Even at the bottom of our lineup, the guys are making it tough on me as to who’s going to start. As a coach, they need to make my job tough, so I can put the best time on the field that we possibly can.”
The pitching staff should be ready to go as well.
“We have a good variation of pitchers on our staff,” Radovich said. “We have a couple of guys that have high fuel, then we have some guys who can bend it in there to keep hitters guessing.
“I have that option with my rotations to mix speeds and keep batters on their toes. I’ll have to keep an eye on that as the week goes on.”
As for Post 239, they have beaten Hibbing twice this season, once 5-3, then 15-8.
“They have a good-hitting baseball club,” Radovich said. “They have a couple of decent pitchers. They throw strikes and put the ball in play. In that first loss, we stranded double digits on base.
“In the second game, we put up eight runs. That should be more than enough to win a game, but we gave up 15. We have to play better defensively, and I hope our pitchers throw strikes today.”
If Post 222 should win, they will play at 5:30 p.m. at Ordean. A loss puts Hibbing in the 3 p.m., elimination-game bracket.
“Through the course of the year, we didn’t get a shot at Grand Rapids, but the team that gave us the most grief was Lakeview,” Radovich said. “They have a good pitching staff, but in baseball, the best team doesn’t always win.
“Three through seven, anybody can win those games. West Duluth beat Post 239. It all comes down to who puts the ball in play, and how efficient we can be at moving runners over and how we play defensively.”
