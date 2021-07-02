HIBBING — After that 22-1 loss to Lakeview on Tuesday, Hibbing American Legion manager Adam Schafer needed to see his team rebound against Grand Rapids.
In some ways, Post 222 did, but some defensive lapses came back to haunt Hibbing as Post 60 took advantage of seven Post 222 errors en route to an 11-5 victory Thursday at Bob Streetar Field in Legion Park.
Giving extra outs against a team like Grand Rapids isn’t a recipe for success, but Schafer did see some light at the end of the tunnel.
“We needed to make the plays we needed to make, but we didn’t do that,” Schafer said. “When you commit seven errors, that makes it tough. That’s the biggest thing, Where we did OK offensively.
“We had three hits in our previous 12 innings. We got five hits here, but we had some good at bats. We drew some walks, and we hit the ball hard enough.”
Especially off of Kodi Miller.
“When they brought in Kodi, who is their best pitcher, we scratched a few runs off of him,” Schafer said. “He did close the door, but our offense started to resemble what it was earlier in the season.”
Post 60 would get on the board first with a run in the first inning. Ren Morque doubled, then after a hit by pitch, Andrew Sundberg singled Morque home.
Hibbing would grab a 3-1 lead in the third as Drew Anderson, Josh Kivela and Joe Allison all walked off of Grand Rapids’ starting pitcher Benjamin Keske to load the bases.
That’s when Miller entered the game.
Bryce Warner greeted Miller with an RBI single. Kivela scored on a double-play ball, then Dane Mammenga reached on an error, scoring Allison.
Post 60 tied the game 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Morgue walked, took second on a passed ball and went to third on an overthrow. Miller doubled him home. He stole third and scored on an error.
Post 60 retook the lead in the lead in the fourth as Andrew Linder walked and took second on an error. After a fielder’s choice ground ball, Morgue delivered a two-run double to make it 5-3.
Hibbing tied the game 5-5 in its half of the fifth as Kivela singled, then Allison singled him to third.
Allison stole second, then Warner singled home Kivela. Logan Gietzen hit a sacrifice fly to even things up.
Unfortunately for Post 222, it didn’t take Post 60 long to retake the lead, scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth.
One run scored on a passed ball, one on a wild pitch, two on errors and one on a bases-loaded walk to Morque.
Grand Rapids finished the scoring with one run in the sixth as Linder hit an RBI double.
Miller only faced eight hitters in the sixth and seventh innings, but Post 222 did put three runners on base. They couldn’t get the clutch hits to drive them in.
“We barrelled up some balls, and they made some good plays,” Schafer said. “Their third baseman (Tyler Norgard) and shortstop (Morque) made some tough plays. They stole a few hits from us.
“Overall, we had some good at bats. We drew quite a few walks throughout the game. It’s not like we didn’t have baserunners throughout the game.”
Gietzen started on the mound for Hibbing. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing nine hits. He struck out two and walked four. Isaac Colbaugh worked 1.2 innings. He gave up one hit. He fanned one and walked two.
“Going back to the Lakeview game, errors kill you when you go against good teams that hit the ball hard and don’t strike out too often,” Schafer said. We have to support our pitchers.
“What's frustrating is we took a million grounds in practice the day before, and we looked sharp in IO. When the wheels came off, we weren’t able to keep up with Rapids. They took advantage of our mistakes, and they didn’t make many mistakes.”
Keske only lasted two innings. He gave up one hit, but walked five and struck out one. Miller gave up four hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Warner was the only Post 222 player with multiple hits. He had two. Kivela and Allison both had one, but they had four walks between them.
“Out of every facet of the game, I’m least worried about our offense,” Schafer said. “Josh, Joe and Brycer led the team in that sense. Some of the other guys have to start heating up and knock those guys in.
“Our four to seven guys are in a funk right now, but those guys showed earlier in the year that they can barrel up balls. We can be a potent offense. We showed that at the beginning of the year.”
