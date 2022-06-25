COHASSET — After winning their first game over West Duluth, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team took on Fridley, which consists of players from Totino-Grace High School.
Post 222 had their chances, but Post 303 rapped out 12 hits and came away with a 9-2 victory over Hibbing Friday at the Grand Rapids Tournament in a game played at Portage Park.
Post 222 coach Logan Radovich complemented Fridley on a well-played game, but he knew his team missed out on a possible victory.
“They have a nice club,” Radovich said. “They had some good players, but ultimately, we were our own worst enemy. We booted the ball all the way around the field. We couldn’t make throws.
“We beat ourselves up.”
Post 303 didn’t need any help in the first inning as Loe Matuga led off with a double, then Lucas Reiff doubled him home.
Hibbing pitcher Josh Kivela did limit the damage to one run to keep his team in the game.
That was a different story in the second inning.
Post 222 committed three errors, which allowed Fridley to score three runs to take a 4-0 lead.
Mathew Olson singled as did Owen Robinson. Mac Bowman walked. Matuga reached on an error to bring home a run, then the two other runs scored on Post 222 throwing errors.
“Baseball is a game where if you throw strikes and the other team starts hitting, you have to make plays,” Radovich said. “They were finding some spots. We calmed down a little bit and made a few plays, and we didn’t make some plays.
“That’s what happened today.”
Hibbing went down in order in both the first and second innings, but in the third, Post 222 had their first chance to get back in the game.
Kody Birmes, Drew Forer and Edric Cardona all singled to load the bases with no out.
After a strikeout, Birmes got caught in a rundown between third and home, and he was eventually tagged out.
Ethan Lund singled to reload the bases, but Post 303 relief pitcher Lucas Reiff got the next hitter to flyout to end the inning.
Hibbing had four hits in the inning and didn’t get a run.
Post 222 got right back to work in the fourth inning as Logan Gietzen singled, then Beau Frider reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball, which was misplayed for an error at second base, trying to force out Gietzen.
With two on and no out, it looked like Hibbing had its second chance to get back in the game, but Reiff retired the next three hitters to keep Post 222 off the board.
“There, too, we have to do a better job of having an approach at the plate,” Radovich said. “These guys think they can go up there and clear the bases, where a base hit scores two.
“You have to put the ball in play. That’s how you have to look at it.”
Post 303 did get a run in the fourth to make it 5-0 as Reiff hit an RBI single, but Hibbing finally got on the board in the fifth to make it 5-2.
Cardona walked to start the inning and took second on a wild pitch. Kivela bunted for a base hit. After he stole second, Lund grounded out to score Cardona, then Evan Radovich hit a sacrifice fly.
“We made a little push there at the end,” Radovich said. “We started to make some mental mistakes again. We were our own worst enemy.”
Post 303 would score four more runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Colin Rowe was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run, Brandon Huth hit an RBI single and Connor Swanson hit a two-run single to end the scoring.
Hibbing made another attempt to rally as Landon Krampotich singled and Drew Anderson reached on an error, but Bowman, who came on in relief of Reiff, got a strikeout.
He was relieved by Olson, who got a ground out and fly out to end the game.
“The bottom of our lineup hit well,” Radovich said. “At the beginning of the season, I said we needed some of those guys to step up and be heroes. Some of us came to play, and some of us didn’t.”
Robinson started for Fridley and worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out two. Reiff tossed two innings of three-hit ball. He walked one. Bowman tossed two innings of two-hit ball. He fanned one. Olson worked 2/3 of an inning.
Kivela tossed four innings of seven-hit ball. He walked one. Nathan Maki worked two innings, giving up five hits. He struck out one.
Post 222’s 9 a.m. game was canceled due to an unplayable field. Hibbing was scheduled to play Superior at 3:45 p.m. at Portage Park in Cohasset.
