HIBBING — As the Hibbing American Legion baseball team gets set to take the field, there will be a new field general on the bench — Logan Radovich.
The former Hibbing Bluejacket and Post 222 player is taking over the team this season, and he wants to get the program back to prominence.
Radovich wants to bring back the same kind of philosophy he had when he was a member of the high school and American Legion teams.
“It’s definitely going to be tough to implement my philosophies because these guys have been under different coaching the last few years,” Radovich said. “I’m not going to be able to get my coaching in right away, but hopefully, everyone will be bought into it once playoff time rolls around.
“It’s all about getting the guys committed. I want them to learn the core values that they can use for the rest of their lives, whether it’s in a job or with their families.”
Radovich will be coaching a team that consists of Evan Radovich, Josh Kivela, Payton Forer, Ethan Lund, Nathan Maki, Logan Gietzen, Kody Birmes, Beau Frider, Edric Cardona, Tyler Fosso, Landon Krampotich, Drew Anderson, Aidan Smerud, Logan Maxwell, Dane Mammenga and Brayden Boyer.
On the mound, Radovich has a lot of experience with Forer, Frider, Mammenga, Radovich, Kivela and Gietzen.
They all have to take a leadership role.
“With our team, a lot of them are young, so the older guys have to do their part, and teach these kids how to play the game the right way,” Radovich said. “That falls on me, too. We have to get back to that pride-side of Hibbing.
“It’s all about overall commitment.”
Defensively, Post 222 should be solid, but it’s all about making the routine plays and not giving their opponents too many extra outs.
“It’s more a confidence thing with this team,” Radovich said. “We can’t allow one mistake to jeopardize a whole inning. We don’t want to have that Little-League inning. We want to avoid those. That’s the big thing.”
Offensively, Radovich will need his whole batting order, one through nine, to contribute.
“We’ll have guys get streaky here and there,” Radovich said. “Against West Duluth, Josh hit a home, Dane had a triple and Evan had three hits. The top of our order is strong.
“The lower half, that’s something we need to rely on every once in a while.”
Radovich is looking forward to the summer season.
“It’s going to be cool to say that I coached my brother in his final year of being a part of the Hibbing baseball program,” Radovich said. “I want to bring back the culture and building blocks by getting the community together.
“That’s what I want to do here in my time as head coach.”
Hibbing will play at home Thursday against Rock Ridge, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.