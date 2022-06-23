HIBBING — It took six games, but Logan Radovich finally got his first coaching victory.
The Hibbing American Legion baseball coach watched his team rally from a four-run deficit after 2 ½ innings with a five-run third inning and 12-run fourth inning en route to an 18-5 victory over Taconite Wednesday at Al Nyberg Field.
Radovich knows it’s not all about himself, but still, he was happy to get that first win of the season.
“It feels good to finally get over the hump,” Radovich said. “It’s a good feeling.”
It didn’t look like things were going to go in Post 222’s way in the early going as Taconite came ready to hit as Carter Cline started the first inning off with a Texas-League single, then Matt Hannah was hit by a pitch.
Ty Donahue hit a fly ball to the right field fence that fell in for a single to load the bases.
Mathias Neumayer hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to score Cline, then Ezra Carlson grounded one back to Hibbing pitcher Logan Gietzen, who got Hannah trapped off third.
He tagged Hannah out, but Neumayer would take third, then score when Gietzen tried to get Carlson out at second.
Gietzen got Thomas Vekich to line out to escape further damage.
“We made a couple of mental mistakes,” Radovich said. “It seemed like we didn’t have guys with their heads in the game at the start of it, the whole team in general. You could see it at the plate, too.
“We struggled, but we made a few adjustments throughout the course of the game. Ultimately, that’s what put us on the path toward victory.”
Post 222 got one of those runs back in the second when Kody Birmes drew a one-out walk. He took second on a wild pitch, and third on a ground out by Logan Maxwell.
With two out, Drew Anderson dropped a fly ball in between Taconite’s second baseman and right fielder to make it 2-1.
Taconite got the top of its order up in the third, and they did just as much damage as they did in the first.
Cline walked and stole second. Hannah singled him home, then after Donahue reached on an error, Neumayer singled home a run.
Carlson hit a short pop up just behind first base that was caught, but Donahue tagged up and scored to make it 5-1.
Radovich changed pitchers at that point, bringing in Dane Mammenga for Logan Gietzen. He did it with something in mind.
“When I went to make the pitching change, the big thing was I told them to not quit, don’t die,” Radovich said. “That’s been the big thing with this crew, if something bad happens, they usually keel over and die.
“That’s something I’ve been trying to implement with this team — don’t give up.”
Hibbing took Radovich’s words to heart in the home half of the third inning.
Ethan Lund led off by getting hit by a pitch, then walks to Mammenga and Gietzen loaded the bases.
Taconite helped out Post 222’s cause with consecutive errors to plate three runs. A single by Logan Maxwell knocked in the tying run. Edric Cardona hit a sacrifice fly to give Hibbing its first lead of the game, 6-5.
Post 222 scored five runs with the aid of only one hit.
“We were aggressive on the base paths,” Radovich said. “We want to try and take as many bases as possible when they’re given to us. We did a good job at the plate, making some adjustments.
“We were patient, but we were also aggressive. We gave some balls some good rides out in the field.”
What changed at the plate?
“It was more of a confidence thing,” Radovich said. “Their kid was throwing strikes. They had to sit back and wait and put it in play.”
Leading by one, Mammenga did his job by shutting down Taconite in the fourth, then the floodgates opened in the bottom of the inning as Hibbing sent 17 hitters to the plate, scoring 12 runs to break the game open.
It started with a walk to Lund, then Mammenga reached on an error. After a fielder’s choice ground ball, Evan Radovich doubled home two runs.
Frider walked. Birmes singled home a run, then Maxwell hit an RBI double.
Cardona walked, then Josh Kivela singled home a run as Post 222 batted around.
In his second at bat of the inning, Lund drew a bases-loaded walk, as did Mammenga. Gietzen hit an RBI single, then Radovich reached on an error to drive home a run. Frider got an RBI on a fielder’s choice ground ball.
Birmes hit his second RBI single of the inning to end the scoring.
Mammenga retired Taconite in order in the fifth to end the game.
“Logan didn’t pitch that bad,” Radovich said. “He was throwing strikes. I tip my cap to them because they were hitting the ball right out of the chute. Dane shut the door on them, and we started making plays.”
Gietzen went 2 1/3 innings, giving up four hits. He struck out two and walked one. Mammenga tossed 2 2/3 innings of no-hit ball. He fanned three.
Cline started for Taconite, lasting just three innings. He gave up two hits, but he walked six. Cole Donahue worked 1/3 of an inning. He gave up four hits and walked three. Ty Donahue tossed 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Birmes and Maxwell both had two hits.
