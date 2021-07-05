HIBBING — With a couple weeks left of the summer season, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team is heading into a tough part of the season.
Post 222 will be playing six games in six days beginning today when they host West Duluth in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing is on a two game losing streak, having lost to district foes Lakeview and Grand Rapids, and Post 222 is 5-5 on the season.
“Right now, that’s better than what we anticipated,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “Coming into the season, we weren’t sure, but we have two wins against Hermantown and one over Cloquet.
“Those were important wins for seeding purposes. We have two games left against West Duluth and Cloquet. They beat us once so if we want any opportunity to get seeded ahead of them, we have to win this game.
“Otherwise, we have to hope some other common opponents have more wins or district losses. Winning today, and beating Cloquet, would be huge for seeding purposes to be ahead of them for the districts.”
Schafer said West Duluth is a lot like his squad, but they took advantage of those Hibbing miscues in that first meeting between the two teams.
“They have a mix of different ages,” Schafer said. “They capitalized on our errors and had a few hits. They didn’t particularly hit the ball hard, but we’d walk a guys, make an error, then they would bloop in a hit.
“We had the opportunity to beat them the first time, but we gave them some freebies in that one inning.”
That half inning was in an 8-3 Cubs victory.
“We gave up five runs,” Schafer said. “They hit the ball, but we gave them some errors. We have to put an end to these bad half innings on defense.
“That has been our biggest downfall. We will play well, then in one inning, we’ll make three or four errors. We can’t get out of it. We’re hitting batters and walking guys. We’re cruising along, then something happens. We have to stay consistent through the whole game.”
Schafer and his coaching staff have been drilling their team on defense during practices.
“Before our Rapids game, we took a bunch of repetitions, getting the ball on the ground and fly balls to different areas on the field,” Schafer said. “We wanted to give them different looks and reps to what they might see in a game.
“With this holiday weekend, we didn’t have practice. Maybe that will be good for them. With six games in six days, that’s a lot of games in two weeks to finish up the season.”
With Post 222 competing in the Gopher Classic beginning Friday, Schafer is hoping his team can use this string of games as a catalyst heading into playoffs.
“It’s going to be a lot of baseball, with two seeding games,” Schafer said. “At the Gopher Classic, we’ll see competitive, disciplined teams. That will force us to up our level of compete and intensity.
“That’s not a bad thing going into the playoffs. If you go 0-5 or 5-0, we want to come out of there having grown in terms of our compete level for playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.