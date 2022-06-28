HIBBING — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team had a four-run first inning against Cloquet, and it didn’t look like Post 222 was going to be tested by Post 262.
But Cloquet stepped up, got the game tied, then took a two-run lead.
Facing that adversity, Hibbing needed a rally to get back into the game, and Post 222 scored three runs in the final two innings en route to a 7-6 victory over Cloquet Monday at Al Nyberg Field.
It’s not the first time Post 222 has had to rally from behind, and Hibbing coach Logan Radovich has liked the way his team has responded when those situations arise.
“When we played Taconite, they went up 5-1, and they went into cruise control,” Radovich said. “Our big thing in that game was that we weren't worried. We knew we could come back.
“In this game, we were satisfied after that big four-run inning.”
Cloquet had a chance to score in the first as Dayne Painovich reached on an error to start the game, then he raced to third on an errant pickoff attempt.
Hibbing starting pitcher Beau Frider got two-straight strikeouts and a flyout to end the threat.
Cloquet starting pitcher Kade Kolodge struck out the first Post 222 hitter he faced, but after that, things got a little rocky.
Evan Radovich singled, and Dane Mammenga doubled to right-center field.
Logan Gietzen singled home a run, then stole second, putting runners on second and third with one out.
Frider helped out his own cause with a bad-hop single to right field to make it 3-0.
Frider, who took second on a throw to the plate, scored when a pickoff attempt at second sailed into center field and it was 4-0.
“My coaches and I have been doing some stats and if you take the strikeouts out of our at bats, we’re batting over .600 by putting the ball in play,” Radovich said. “That’s the game of baseball.
“If you make your opponent make plays, more times than not, you’re going to get on base. That’s what happened in that inning. I was happy with the start.”
After that, Kolodge put up four straight scoreless innings as Hibbing’s bats went quiet.
In the meantime, Cloquet got to Frider in the third inning, scoring three times to make it 4-3.
Evan Syverson started the rally with a one-out walk. Painovich singled, then after a pop out, Luke Sievert doubled to deep center field for an RBI.
Noah Nelson followed with another deep double to center, scoring two runs and Cloquet was only down by one.
Cloquet got the game tied in the fourth Jaedyn Novy walked as did Drew Angell. A fielder’s choice ground ball put Novy on third. Syverson hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to score Novy to tie it.
Cloquet took the lead in the fifth Matthew Erickson legged out an infield hit. He stole second, then when Nelson hit a fly ball to center, he tagged and went to third. The throw went into the dugout for the extra base and the lead.
Cloquet added to its lead with a run in the sixth coming home on a bases-loaded walk to Erickson.
“We got away from our defensive way of playing,” Radovich said. “We had some schoolyard plays that, personally, I’ve never run. The guys were throwing the ball around a little bit.
“I take some responsibility for that. I have to get them together and calm them down in those instances. Cloquet made us make plays. We weren’t ready for them.
Down two, Post 222 needed to get something going, and they were able to get one of those runs back in the sixth, with two out.
Josh Kivela walked and stole second. Radovich hit a deep fly down the leftfield line that was dropped for an error, allowing Kivela to score and make it 6-5.
“That was a crucial part of the ball game,” Radovich said. “If he makes that catch there, we’re down two going into the bottom of the seventh. It was huge there. Again, make your opponents make plays. We got bailed out on that one.”
Hibbing got out of a first-and-second, one-out jam in the seventh, then with their fourth, fifth and sixth hitters coming to the plate, Post 222 had their chance for the comeback.
It started with back-to-back singles by Gietzen and Frider, then Brayden Boyer reached on an error to load the bases.
“With Logan at the plate, there’s not a lot of times when he gets out,” Radovich said. “He works pitches, and he definitely jumps on that first fastball he sees. They changed pitchers there, and that gave the boys some confidence to get their starter out.
“I tip my cap to Kolodge. He pitched an awesome game. He threw strikes, and their team made plays behind them.”
Drew Anderson worked the count to 2-2, then he lifted a fly ball to right field for a sacrifice fly and a tie game.
Nathan Maki then put the ball in play, reaching on error, scoring the winning run.
“He came up with that big sacrifice fly, but ultimately, we have to have that do-or-die mentality in the first inning, the seventh inning and every inning in between,” Radovich said. “We’re still kind of scared at the plate to make mistakes.
“I’d rather see them go down swinging rather than watch three fastballs go right down the chute.”
When everything was said and done, Radovich felt fortunate to get that win.
“It was an ugly win, but a win is a win in the books,” Radovich said. “We’ll take it.”
Kolodge would toss six innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked five. Angell worked 1/3 of an inning, giving up one hit.
Frider tossed five innings, allowing six hits. He fanned four and walked four. Gietzen tossed two innings. He gave up two hits, struck out five and walked two.
VFW Baseball
Game one
Hibbing 11
Cloquet 5
CLOQUET — Adam Vinopal, Jace Kampsula and Edric Cardona all had two hits as Post 1221 defeated Cloquet in game one of a doubleheader Monday Ed Mettner Field.
Vinopal and Kampsula both had doubles. Kody Birmes had one hit and two RBI, as did Kampsula.
Finlay Cary tossed five innings, allowing seven hits. He struck out four and walked three. Drew Forer worked two innings. He gave up one hit and walked one.
Hibbing 8
Cloquet 3
CLOQUET — Luke Camell worked seven innings, allowing three hits, as Post 1221 swept the doubleheader against Cloquet Monday at Ed Mettner Field.
Camell struck out four.
Hibbing only had five hits in the game, but it had a big seven-run seventh inning to seal the victory. Post 1221 trailed 3-1 at the time.
Camell, Logan Maxwell, Ethan Eskeli, Birmes and Tyler Fosso had the hits, with Birmes, Fosso and Maxwell hitting doubles. Birmes and Maxwell both finished with two RBI.
