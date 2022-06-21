HIBBING — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team needs to see some success.
Post 222 is 0-5 on the season and coming off a doubleheader sweep to Lakeview Monday.
Hibbing can try and get back on track today when it hosts Taconite, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
It’s a combination of things that have caused Post 222 some problems early in the season, which is something Hibbing manager Logan Radovich hopes his team rectifies during this game with Taconite.
“We’ve been giving up our Little-League innings, and we have more strikeouts than hits as a team,” Radovich said. “Just putting the ball in play is big. Even if a kid just rolls it over, the other team has to make a play on it.
“It’s making defensive plays and putting the ball in play. It’s not a great start.”
At the plate, Post 222 can rectify that by being more aggressive early in the count.
“Myself and the other coaches have been stressing being aggressive, looking at one spot for those first two strikes,” Radovich said. “That’s something I may need to change. “We’ll watch two fastballs down the middle, then strike out on an 0-2 curveball.
“At least that’s what I’m seeing. We look at pitches going right down the middle of the plate. We have to be more aggressive. On Monday, we scored three runs, and Josh (Kivela) had all three of them.”
Kivela had four stolen bases in the game, so when Hibbing does get baserunners, Post 222 does run the bases aggressively.
“We have to get guys on there,” Radovich said. “We have to make plays, but our pitching has been hit-or-miss, too. We have to limit our hit-by-pitches and walks. We have to take each batter one pitch at a time.
“That’s what we’re stressing.”
Radovich doesn’t know much about Taconite, but he’s hoping his team can turn around their fortunes in this game.
“They’re similar to us,” Radovich said. “It’ll come down to whatever team can hit and make the plays. This would be a good step in the right direction, especially going into the weekend at the Grand Rapids Tournament.
“We’ll play either four or five games there. This game could put a little pep in their steps for the weekend.”
