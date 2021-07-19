HIBBING — With five games left in the regular season, the Hibbing VFW baseball team is starting to round into shape.
Post 1221 can make some more progress today when it travels to Duluth to take on East in a doubleheader at Ordean Field.
Game one starts at 4 p.m., followed by game two at around 6 p.m.
Hibbing is coming off a doubleheader loss to Grand Rapids, but according to Post 1221 co-manager Tim Zubich, the games were competitive.
“We’ve been starting to play more consistently on both sides of the ball,” Zubich said. “We seem to always be one hit away from scoring a few more runs. In the Rapids game, we found some ways to manufacture and get guys in.
“Hopefully, that continues today.”
The ability to do that may define what kind of identity Hibbing has this season.
“It should be defined by now,” Zubich said. “There’s time when we’ll run a little bit, getting guys on base and creating some offense that way. We don’t hit the long ball, but we have some guys who are capable of driving some gaps.
“It’s more situational hitting, moving guys over, and hitting it the other way. What I like is most of them are competitive, and they battle. Hopefully, we’re peaking at the right time. We should be playing consistently at this time of the season.”
As far as Duluth East goes, Zubich said he and his team are going into this game not knowing anything about them.
“I’m sure they’re a typical East team, solid,” Zubich said. “We may be going into this game blind, but we have to take care of our side of it, catch it, throw it and hit it.”
Zubich did say that Post 1221 is starting to get consistent pitching.
“It’s all about throwing strikes,” Zubich said. “We can’t defend walks. Offensively, we’ve been more consistent. We’re putting better swings on it. The biggest thing is our defense.
“We’ve been consistent the last handful of games. We’re doing more situational things, so that’s good.”
Playing doubleheaders, the Zubichs have been mixing and matching their lineups, but Tim did say that his players are starting to play themselves into spots on the field.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Zubich said. “We’ve had guys go out with injuries. In the Rapids’ games, we had four different catchers. With guys being gone and with injuries, it’s been an interesting last few games.
“Guys are playing themselves into spots. We have five games left. We’re hoping some of the guys show us some things. We do have depth, so that should help us down the road when we get into the playoffs.”
After the East game, Hibbing will be at home Thursday against Esko, with game times scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The games were originally scheduled for Friday. On Monday, Post 1221 will end their regular season at Grand Rapids for a single game.
“Esko had a good spring season,” Zubich said. “Their varsity was good, and they had a good junior varsity team. They have some players. We’re excited that we get to play them.
“The last two years they went to the Junior Legion finals. They’re expected to be there this year. It should be a good test for us going into the playoffs. Moving the games to Thursday allowed us to keep those games.”
