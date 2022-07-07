HIBBING — The Hibbing VFW baseball team had no answer for the top of Hermantown’s batting order.
The Hawks’ top four hitters reached base a total of 13 times, scoring eight runs as Hermantown beat Post 1221 10-2 Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Carter Pietrusa reached base four times and scored three runs. Charlie Marchand was on three times, scoring twice. Braden Lundeen was on twice, scoring twice and Cam Lukovsky was on three times, scoring once.
They had eight hits between the four of them.
“They put the ball in play,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Even the balls we caught in the outfield, they were putting good at bats together. You have to give them credit. They were putting some good swings on some balls.
“We made a couple of nice plays, but when you get those first couple of guys on, you can do different things. They can bunt and move guys over, putting them in scoring position. They can steal and get guys into scoring position. If you keep the guys at the top of the order off the bases, it’s easier for us going forward, too.”
Hermantown got on the board first as Pietrusa drew a walk and Charlie Marchand singled him to third. On a delayed double steal, the ball was thrown into center field, allowing Pietrusa to score.
Cam Lukovsky singled Marchand to third and stole second.
Jimmy Bartsch lofted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Marchand and sending Lukovsky to third. Lukovsky scored on a passed ball and it was 3-0 early.
It’s not the start Hibbing wanted.
“You have to come to the ballpark, get warmed up and get ready to go from the start,” Hanson said. “You could tell in that first inning. We give up 3-spot in the first, then all of a sudden, we’re down. We had to dig ourselves out.
“You have to be ready to attack at the plate. We sludged through the first couple of innings, and they jumped on it. We couldn’t battle back.”
Hermantown added to its lead in the third as Pietrusa doubled to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Braden Lundeen singled him home.
After a stolen base and passed ball put Lundeen on third, Lukovsky hit an RBI single and it was 5-0.
“Luke (Nelson) was throwing well, but we had to make some plays,” Hanson said. “When you’re making your pitcher throw extra pitches, you let those innings extend on. That’s when they’re going to hurt you.
“Too many baserunners, a couple of extra outs and good teams are going to make you pay when you give them two or three extra outs in an inning.”
Hermantown put the game out of reach with three more runs in the fourth, with all three runs scoring with two out.
Pietrusa, who actually struck out to end the inning, reached on a passed ball. He stole second. Marchand walked, then Lundeen singled.
When his hit was misplayed for an error, one run scored.
With runners on second and third, Lukovsky reached on another Post 1221 error to make it 8-0.
There would be no comeback this time around event though Hibbing did score two runs in the fourth
Ethan Eskeli was hit by a pitch, then Ryder Petrie tripled to plate Post 1221’s first run of the game.
Petrie scored when Tyler Fosso reached on an error, but that was the end of Hibbing’s rally.
“There’s been a handful of games where we battled back, and made a couple of games out of this,” Hanson said. “Two-strike hitting, having an approach at the plate. You want to move a runner over.
“You want to hit a ball to the right side. You’re choking up trying to put something into play. It’s having a mindset at the plate, knowing what you want to do with it.”
Hermantown got one of those runs back in the fifth as Bartsch walked, then took third on an errant pickoff attempt. AJ Francisco hit a sacrifice fly to make it 9-2.
Hermantown added one more run in the seventh as Jack Slattengren hit an RBI single.
Nelson went four innings, giving up six hits. He struck out four and walked two. Finley Cary worked three innings, allowing three hits. He fanned two and walked three.
Bartsch tossed five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three. Lundeen worked two innings, giving up three hits. He fanned three and walked one.
Game two
Hibbing 14
Hermantown 3
HIBBING — Hibbing came back to take game two from the Hawks by scoring 11 runs in the third inning.
With the score tied 1-1, Post 1221 erupted for that 11-run inning, then after Hermantown scored two in the fourth, Hibbing responded with two more in its half of the fourth.
Post 1221 was led by Jack Bautch with three hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Jace Kampsula had two hits, with a double, and one RBI.
Finley Cary had one hit and two RBI, and Gavin Lamphere had one hit and three RBI.
Landon Krampotich, Petrie, John Anderson and Blake Kolden all had one hit.
Petrie pitched 3 ⅓ innings, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking six. Luke Camell tossed 1 ⅔ innings, fanning one.
