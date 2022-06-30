MARBLE — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team has had a problem with strikeouts this season.
Post 222 has accumulated 61 strikeouts in 10 games, which is one too many for Hibbing coach Logan Radovich’s liking.
Against Marble Wednesday, Post 222 only struck out once and by putting the ball in play, Hibbing rolled to a 10-3 victory over Post 301 at Steve Hecimovich Memorial Field in a game stopped after six innings due to a thunderstorm.
Not only did Post 222 collect 11 hits, but they forced three Taconite errors, which produced four unearned runs.
“That was definitely a positive to look at,” Radovich said. “The boys put the ball in play. It showed on the scoreboard.”
Hibbing needed to get more aggressive at the plate, especially earlier in the count.
“We’d watch two pitches go right down the middle, then we’d be swinging at curveballs,” Radovich said. “We’re doing a better job at being selective at the plate. We did a good job at driving balls.
“We weren’t swinging at a lot of balls we couldn’t drive until we got into 0-2 counts. We did a good job there.”
Post 222 had two hits in the first inning, but used two Taconite errors to plate three runs to take the early lead.
Josh Kivela singled to start the inning and stole second. Evan Radovich hit a ground ball to short. Kivela got caught in a rundown and was tagged out.
Radovich stole second, Dane Mammenga walked, then Logan Gietzen singled to load the bases.
Beau Frider hit a ground ball to third. The throw home was wide, allowing Radovich, Mammenga and Gietzen to score.
“It was big to get that lead early,” Radovich said. “We were working counts, but getting leads early helps.”
Hibbing did leave the bases loaded with one out in the second inning as Drew Anderson, Edric Cardona and Kivela all singled, but one runner was forced at the plate. A lineout to center ended the inning.
“I’ve been stressing that we have to advance runners, no matter what it takes,” Radovich said. “We left the bases loaded, but later in the game we had the bases loaded. We ended up scoring all three.
“We’re starting to move in the right direction.”
Post 301 got a run back in the third as Ty Donahue walked and stole second. He scored on a single by Matt Hannah.
Hibbing went scoreless in the third, but Post 222 got two runs in the fourth as Anderson reached on an error and stole second. Cardona walked. They advanced up a base on a passed ball.
Kivela drove home Anderson with a groundout, and Cardona scored when Radovich hit a ground-rule double.
That second bases-loaded opportunity came in the fifth inning when Frider singled and stole second. Kody Birmes singled him to third. Logan Maxwell hit a sacrifice fly, then with two out, both Cardona and Kivela walked to fill the bases.
Radovich singled home two runs, then when the throw went wild at the plate, Kival scored and it was 9-1.
“That gave us a little cushion,” Radovich said. “That let us relax a little bit, which helped. We got some other players in, and that takes the pressure off of them when they get in there.
Post 222 did add a run in the sixth when Tyler Fosso was hit by a pitch. He stole second and scored on a Birmes double.”
Taconite got two runs in its half of the sixth as Tom Vekich doubled and Mathia Neumayer was hit by a pitch. They stole second and third, then after a pop out, Westin Smith reached on an error, plating both runs.
After a strikeout, Vinny DeNucci walked, but Hibbing starting pitcher Maxwell got the next hitter to pop out to end the inning.
A huge rainstorm came through and both teams agreed to call the game.
Maxwell allowed just four hits in his six innings of work. He struck out four and walked three.
Carlson tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits. He walked four. Matt Hannah worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits. He fanned one.
