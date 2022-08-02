HIBBING — The whole idea was to have fun and play one final game of baseball for the summer.
In actuality, only one team had a blast, and the other suffered the consequences.
The North All-Stars had their hitting shoes on en route to an 18-0 victory over the South All-Stars during the Senior Legion All-Star game held Monday at Al Nyberg Field.
In the VFW/Junior Legion game, the South All-Stars came away with a 7-3 victory over the North All-Stars.
The Senior Legion North All-Stars started the scoring in the first inning when Hayden Soular hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Soular also started on the mound for the North, and he made a bare-handed grab of a sharp ground ball up the middle to snuff out a potential rally in the top of the first.
For Soular, it was all in a day’s work.
“I get a lot of choppers during spring ball, and in the regular Legion season,” Soular said. “I usually let them go to my shortstop, but I saw that one coming. I thought, ‘It’s an all-star game, I might as well go for it.’
“I stuck my hand out and got it. It was cool. I saw it coming. I knew I could reach it. Maybe I got lucky, with maybe a little bit of skill involved.”
The North then added five more runs in the third.
John Kendall of Post 239 hit a two-run double during the inning. Andy Linder of Grand Rapids had a two-run double as well, and Ben Keske of Grand Rapids hit a sacrifice fly.
Kendall, who had a good day at the plate, said it was a nice way to end the summer season.
“It was fun. I got to meet some new people, and play against good players,” Kendall said. “It was a good game. I like our team. We picked each other up. We all play the game hard.
“It was a surprise getting two doubles, but I’ll take it. It was cool. We scored a lot of runs.”
Cherry’s Beau Barry came on to pitch in the third inning, and he fired two strikeouts, while allowing no hits.
“It felt good,” Barry said. “I got in my groove, and our catcher had a great toss for that third out. Everything felt smooth. It felt like it was going to be good. It was fun getting to know the other guys and hanging out with them. It’s a good group.
“I pitched well, and I walked twice. It was good.”
In the fifth inning, the North exploded for another eight runs, led by a two-run double by Dakota Kruse of Aurora.
Kruse, who hit a solo home run in the VFW/Junior Legion game, just missed his second home run of the night.
“It was an honor to play in both of these games,” Kruse said. “It’s a good experience, for sure. (Hitting that home run) that made it a lot more special. I was down 0-2, and he tried to give me a high fastball, and he put it right down the middle.
“I honestly didn’t think it was over. I ran it out and it went over. It went over a lot more than I thought it did. It was a special moment, especially in this game. It was good timing.”
Hibbing’s Evan Radovich had a sacrifice fly during the eight-run inning. The Post 222 catcher was the only catch on the squad, so he got to play a full seven innings.
“It was my first all-star game,” Radovich said. “I expected a lot, and a lot came. I did my best. That’s all you can ask for. I caught the whole game. “That’s how I wanted it. I love catching. It was something I wanted to do, seven innings in an all-star game.
“I was lucky to have that opportunity. I had a lot of fun tonight.”
Radovich, along with his teammates, Josh Kivela and Logan Gietzen, were all hit by pitches, and Gietzen hit a single.
Kivela also made a nice diving catch in centerfield in the early going of the game.
“My game went alright,” Kivela said. “I was out here to have fun. That was my main goal. I’ve been playing with and against these guys for a long time. We’ve all known each other.
“It was nice to team up for one last game before we all go on and do our own thing. It was cool. It was fun to get together for one last time.”
Kendall would get his second double of the game during the fifth inning, getting one RBI; Linder had an RBI double; and Kivela scored two runners when he reached on an error.
In the sixth inning, Radovich had an RBI ground out, Kendall got his third hit of the game, an RBI single, and Dylan Hedley of Post 239 had an RBI single for his third hit of the game. One run scored on a wild pitch.
A good time was had by all, especially the North All-Stars.
“Every single person on this team hits the ball, and we have great pitching,” Soular said. “Our defense is good. We had a couple diving plays. Not everybody takes it too seriously. We’re out here to have fun with a lot of good players.
“That’s what it’s all about.”
