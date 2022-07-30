HIBBING — The Major League Baseball trading deadline is fast approaching, and what will the Minnesota Twins do?
I will get to that later, but there’s two things I have to cover first.
I’ve covered and interviewed some fine individuals on this job. On Friday, I was covering the Ben Owens Junior Golf Tournament, and I got to meet two more of those individuals — Nathan Skubic and Caiden Carpenter.
I must send my sincerest apologies to Nathan, who was visiting the area from Raleigh, N.C.
Skubic won the Boys 17-18 Division, with Carpenter finishing second, so I set up to do my interviews, thinking everything was going to be fine.
It wasn’t.
I forgot my phone was set up to the speaker in the cart I was driving, so when I got home and got set to do the story, I had no interviews.
I forgot to disconnect that speaker and that affected both interviews.
For that, I apologize, to both golfers.
What did catch my ehe was the manners Skubic showed throughout the whole interview process.
Skubic was polite, respectful and gave a great interview. I couldn’t have been more impressed by his character.
After the interview, while I was wating for the rest of the scores to be posted, Nathan came up to me and asked me about my job.
I told him some of the experiences I had, and that I had never worked a day in my life in this job. I get into sporting events for free. What’s better than that?
I appreciated that gesture.
Again, Nathan, if you saw the story and didn’t see your quotes, I’m sorry for what happened.
Had I been able to contact you, I would have repeated the interview.
Sometimes I have to learn the hard way, and believe me, that was something I didn’t want
to have happen.
Hopefully, it never happens again.
I also have to thank Carpenter for dealing with me for a second time on the day.
He was a little easier to get in touch with. All it took was a couple of phone calls to get in touch with him.
I have to thank Will Floersheim. He got me in touch with Dan Mell, who knew Caiden’s number.
Mell texted me that number, and we redid the interview.
They got me out of a bind, and I appreciate that more than you know.
Thank you to all who helped in that endeavor.
It was a pleasure talking and watching the two of you compete on that day.
———
The second thing I need to say is I lost a friend in John Knight a couple of weeks ago.
John is someone I met in the mornings at Caribou Coffee, along with John Bartz, Scott Daniels and Big Mike, among others.
Every day, we’d be there discussing all kinds of topics, especially sports, and more specifically, the Minnesota Vikings.
John was an ardent Vikings fan. He has stuck with the team through thick and thin, and I admired his loyalty to the team.
He had both feet on the bandwagon, which was different from me. I always have one foot in and one foot off, but most of the time, I’m not on that bandwagon.
As I always told him I didn’t know anyone who drank more Purple Kool-Aid than him (I might know one other person).
John was always reading Vikings’ stories online. He bought an iPad one year, so he could get into the Vikings’ website.
He was knowledgeable about the team.
I always told him that hockey is the better sport because there’s more action in it, but John wasn’t buying into it.
I don’t think he ever watched a Minnesota Wild game, or at least he wouldn’t let on about that.
Over the past couple of years, however, health issues started taking a toll on him. He couldn’t get to the coffee shop that often, so the conversations ended.
He would call me once in a while and we’d talk for a few minutes, and if he needed me to do some errands for him, I would help him out.
Now, that’s all come to an end.
I send my deepest sympathies to John’s family for their loss because it’s going to leave a big hole in my heart, too.
Rest in peace my friend. I will miss you.
———
After an embarrassing 10-1 loss to San Diego Friday, the Twins need to do something about their starting and relief pitching, but what do Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have in mind?
The rumor mill has been silent, so they must be keeping things under wraps.
Something has to give because this team, which has been so dominant in the Central Division, is on the verge of a collapse.
Starting pitcher Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds is now off the table as he was traded to the Seattle Mariners.
Minnesota needs another top-line starter, plus two reliable relief pitchers, but who do you trade in return?
I know who they shouldn’t trade.
Royce Lewis is hurt, but he’s not going anywhere. Alex Kiriloff and Jose Miranda won’t be gone anytime soon.
I’ll give you some names that should be let go — Kyle Garlick, Gilberto Celestino, Trevor Larnach, who is on the injured list right now, Tyler Duffey, Emilio Pagan and, dare I say it, Miguel Sano.
I like Sano, but he can’t seem to hit Major League pitching anymore.
He has five hits this season, four singles and one home run. After Friday, he has struck out 25 times.
It might be time to cut him loose. I don’t like saying that, but I have to take my blinders off and look at it realistically. He is not working out. I know he’s been hurt, but until he takes command of his own strike zone, Sano is a liability.
This team should be able to hit, but against Blake Snell, the offense went into a shell.
Levine and Falvey better do something, or this team will probably flounder in August and September.
What if Falvey and Levine do anything? What does that mean?
No playoffs.
