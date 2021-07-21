COHASSET — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team was one out away from ending their 2021 season, when lightning struck.
Trailing 8-2, Post 222 scored three runs in the sixth inning, then five more in the seventh, with two out, en route to a 10-8 victory over Pine City/Hinckley at the Substate 10 Tournament Wednesday at Portage Park.
With the win, Hibbing will now play the loser of the Grand Rapids/Brainerd contest, beginning at noon at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids today.
“We came all of the way back,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “We had that one blow-up inning where we gave them six free ones, so it was kind of like we had the here-we-go-again mentality.
“We were in a hole where we couldn’t dig out of, but we scrapped three across in the sixth, then we had that big five-run seventh.”
Post 222 would take a 1-0 lead in the first as Joe Allison singled and took second on an error. Bryce Warner was hit-by-a-pitch, then Logan Gietzen singled home Allison.
Pine City/Hinckley scored in its half of the first as Ryan Plasek hit an RBI double, but Hibbing took a 2-1 lead in the fourth as Tristen Babich walked with one out. He took second on a ground out and scored on a single by Isaac Colbaugh.
From there, it was all Pine City/Hinckley.
In the fifth, Pine City/Hinckley rapped out six hits, including RBI singles by Riley Cummings and McClain Storlie, and a three-run home run off the bat of Jake Grice to make it 8-2.
Post 222 had to dig deep if they wanted to get back into the game.
“That’s what we told them,” Schafer said. “We told them to scratch and claw because you always want to play. It’s 21 outs. You play until the very end. Their mentality was that they didn’t want their season to be over..
“They were picking each other up.”
Hibbing’s comeback started in the sixth when Drew Anderson singled and Babich reached on an error. Josh Kivela singled, then following a pop out, Allison ground out, scoring Anderson to make it 8-3.
Warner was hit-by-a-pitch for the second time in the game, then Gietzen singled home a run. Kivela would score on the back end of a double steal to make it 8-5.
That set the stage for the top of the seventh inning.
Ty Stepp, who came on in relief of Isiah Hasz, struck out the first two hitters he faced.
He had a two-strike count on Babich, who proceeded to foul two pitches off to stay alive at the plate.
On the fifth pitch, Babich singled, which started the wheels in motion for the comeback.
“It was a great at bat by Babs, then the top of the order did their thing,” Schafer said.
Kivela singled and Colbaugh walked to load the bases. Allison stepped up and singled home a run. After a single by Warner, Gietzen ripped a bases-clearing double to make it 9-8. Brody Niskanan followed with an RBI double to give Post 222 that two-run lead.
“It’s never over until there’s 21 outs,” Schafer said. “We were down to 20, but we continued to fight. Hitting became contagious, one through nine. They all had a part to play during that last inning.
“They were getting on each other to pick it up. The senior members of the team motivated these guys to compete until the very end.”
Colbaugh got the win in relief of Gietzen and Niskanen. He tossed two innings, striking out one and walking one.
Niskanen tossed .2 innings, giving up two hits. Gietzen worked 4.1 innings. He allowed 10 hits, striking out three and walking two.
“We played better defensively, and Logan did his job,” Schafer said. “He had a high pitch count, but he kept us in the game. That resiliency was good to see, especially in win-or-go-home mode, which it will be for the rest of the tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.