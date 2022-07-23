DULUTH — No one ever gave the Hibbing American Legion baseball team a second thought when the playoffs started, but Post 222 opened some eyes.
Hibbing defeated Post 239 in game one of the Sub-State 10 Playoffs, then fell to Lakeview.
After that, Post 222 beat Thunder Bay, then against a Grand Rapids team that was one of the favorites to win the title, Hibbing won a 6-5 decision Friday to continue a successful postseason run.
But as they say, all good things come to an end, and Post 222 saw their 2022 season end at the hands of Lakeview as the Tropics put on their hitting shoes en route to an 11-1 Sub-State 10 victory Saturday at Ordean Field.
The loss was disappointing, but Hibbing coach Logan Radovich was proud of the way his boys battled in the tournament.
“We’ve kind of been doubted all season long, and I loved how these boys came to play during playoff time,” Radovich said. “That’s when you want to be playing your best baseball.
“We just didn’t have it today. That’s what it came down to.”
Radovich has been preaching all playoffs to jump on the board first, and Hibbing had that opportunity in the first when Josh Kivela hit a one-out single and took second on an error.
Lakeview starting pitcher Dean Hudoba got consecutive groundouts to end any kind of threat Hibbing may have started.
“This was our first game where we didn’t score first,” Radovich said. “All tournament long, that’s kind of proven important for us. We didn’t get it today. That kind of killed our energy a little bit.”
Unfortunately for Post 222, the Tropics would get on the board first when Hudoba singled and took second on a wild pitch. He scored on a single by Dylan Cole, who took second on an error.
It looked like Hibbing would get out of the inning with only that one run, but Dylan Manchester was hit by a pitch and Matt Sazama walked to fill the bases.
Isaac Lisi then roped one to the center field wall for a three-run triple, and he scored on a throwing error and it was 5-0.
“Lakeview has a special team,” Radovich said. “One through nine, they all hit the ball well. The kid that unloaded the bases was their seven hitter. When you’re getting hits like that from your seven hitter, you have a nice ballclub.
“I tip my cap to their coach over there. He runs a tight ship. That showed today.”
Post 222 had a chance to get back into the game in the second when they loaded the bases with one out.
Kody Birmes walked, Logan Maxwell singled and Edric Cardona was hit by a pitch.
With a five-run lead, Lakeview brought its infield in, and it paid off.
Hudoba got the next hitter to ground into a 5-2-3 double play that snuffed out the possible rally.
“We put the ball in play, but the bounces didn’t go our way today,” Radovich said. “That’s what it came down to. We didn’t come to play today. When something goes wrong, you can’t let that affect you.
“You have to be able to turn it around. That’s something we have to work on next year right out of the chute.”
The Tropic increased their lead to 9-0 with a four-run third inning.
Lisi had a sacrifice fly, Luke Niska an RBI single and the other two runs scored on throwing errors.
Hibbing would get a run in the fifth as Maxwell delivered his second hit of the game. Cardona walked, then they were sacrificed to second and third by Beau Frider.
Ethan Lund would hit an RBI groundout to plate Post 222’s lone run of the game.
Hibbing avoided the 10-run rule loss for two innings thanks in part of some stellar play by Cardona in left field.
Cardona made several nice catches on well-hit balls by Lakeview.
“Edric is a younger guy, but I told him he had to play with confidence and have fun out there,” Radovich said. “He’s going to be a staple for us next year in the outfield with Josh leaving us.
“He’ll have some big shoes to fill, but he’s already filling those shoes for us.”
The game would end in the bottom of the sixth inning as Dylan Cole singled and Ethan Cole doubled.
Daine Fladmark walked to load the bases. Manchester was hit by a pitch to force home the 10th run of the game, then after a foul pop out, Lisi was hit by a pitch, forcing home the winning run.
“I told the boys to go out there and make it the best you can,” Radovich said. “I wanted them to have fun. It is what it is.”
Frider started for Post 222, tossing five-plus innings. He allowed eight hits, walking four. Nathan Maki recorded one out in the sixth.
Hudoba gave up five hits in six innings of work. He struck out out two and walked three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.