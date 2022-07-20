DULUTH — Suffering two losses to Post 239 in the regular season, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team wanted to flip the script on Wednesday when the two teams met in a Northeast Substate tournament opening round game.
The Hornets did just that and more, going up 7-0 on Post 239 before bringing it all home with defense to grab the 7-2 win, sending 239 to the loser’s bracket.
The Hornets got the early jump on Post 239, plating five in the top of the first inning off of starter Carter Flannigan.
Leadoff hitter Ethan Lund started things off with a single that landed just fair inside the left field line. Josh Kivela then laid down a bunt to reach first. A second bunt, this time from Evan Radovich loaded up the bases.
A ground rule double hit under the left field fence by Dane Mammenga scored two runs for Hibbing while a third run came in when Logan Gietzen hit a single to shallow right.
The Hornets capped off their inning when Logan Maxwell scored a pair on a double to shallow center.
When 239 came to the plate to face off with Hornets starter Beau Frider, they managed to push two runners into scoring position, but Frider found his groove and got out of the first unscathed.
Hibbing head coach Logan Radovich said the big first inning for his squad was a great way to set the tone in the playoffs.
“I think we did a good job of reading our signs well that first inning,” Radovich said. Getting five runs is a good way to start and the boys brought a lot of energy. Our pitching was a little shaky at first but once he settled in and got that first goose egg, that kind of killed their momentum so I couldn’t have asked for a better start.”
Hibbing expanded on their lead in the top of the third, chasing Flannigan out of the game in the process.
Gietzen was hit by a pitch to start before Frider was walked to put runners on one and two. Will Bittmann came in on the mound to replace Flannigan and, after grabbing the first out, gave up a bloop single to right to Logan Maxwell to load up the bases.
Eddie Cardona then came up big for the Hornets, knocking two runners home with a single to left to put Hibbing up 7-0.
Tom Nemanich took over on the mound for 239 in the fourth while Frider was replaced by Nathan Maki on the top of the fifth. Griffin Dosan pitched the top of the sixth for 239 and his team finally got on the board in the home half of the inning.
Dylan Hedley got the inning going with a blooper to left. One out later, Nemanich rocked a double to the left-center field fence, ending Maki’s time on the mound.
Maxwell now pitching, two straight walks to Bittmann and Andrew Torrel loaded up the bases and walked in the first run. After striking out Tate Uhan, Maxwell let the second runner in after hitting Cole Schaefer to bring a runner home, 7-2.
That’s all Post 239 was able to accomplish as Hibbing’s Gietzen tossed the final inning and closed the door on the contest.
Getting their first win over Post 239 this season, Radovich said after the game that the team was hoping to change their fortunes once they saw the postseason bracket come out.
“I think we had a sour taste in our mouth the last time we played them at their place. We didn’t play well in the field and we didn’t play well mentally either. We wanted them big time when the draw came out. I told the boys you have to play better, play solid defense, put the ball in play and make them earn it and I think we did that today. They made plays defensively.”
Rocking with a high number of pitchers in the win, Radovich said numerous players came up big in the moment.
“We had a carousel of pitchers out there and that’s how the tournament is. You have to perform when your name is called and our guys did that.”
The loss sent 239 into an elimination game immediately after against West Duluth. Hibbing then faced off with Duluth Lakeview in the nightcap. Looking ahead to Lakeview, Radovich says his team just needs to keep playing smart baseball.
“We just need to play our game and make them work for it. Hopefully we can limit the mistakes and put the ball in play. That’s all I can ask for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.