HIBBING — For the VFW, Junior Legion and American Legion baseball players, they get one more chance to shine.
That’s because the VFW/Junior Legion and American Legion All-Star games will be played Monday at Al Nyberg Field.
The VFW/Junior Legion game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the Legion game at 7:30 p.m.
Both Tim and Chris Zubich have taken over the duties of the showcase, which was started a few years ago by Travis Vake.
“We were asked to coach, so we took part in it,” Chris Zubich said. “Travis went off to do something different, so we wanted to keep it local. It’s fun watching the kids who get nominated to play.
“It’s a talented bunch that gets to play in it. Usually it’s well attended, but we had a team or two that didn’t get back to us, but locally, there’s some nice ball players. It should be a good game to watch. t’s a good night of baseball.”
The games are usually divided into Northern All-Stars and Southern All-Stars only if enough players from both sides are available to play.
“That’s how we like setting up.” Zubich said. “If we’re lacking numbers, we pull a team over to balance it out. It’s fun for the kids to play with some of the kids they’ve played against all of these years.”
Participating in the VFW/Junior Legion game will be Dakota Kruse and Mikko Maki of Aurora; Eli Gilbertson and Reese Bode of Barnum/Moose Lake; Hunter Gomez, Jacob Carpenter and Jake Stadler of Cook County; Kaden King of Deer River; Cade Fladmark, Tim Hudoba and Joe Nick of Duluth East; Deegan Richards, Drew Marolt and Caid Chittum of Ely; Dom Broberg, Kyler Miller and Klous Jones of Grand Rapids; Brayden Lundeen and Jimmy Bartsch of Hermantown; Logan Maxwell and Adam Vinopal of Hibbing; Cody Joslyn and Brody Carlson of International Falls; AJ Reyelts and Cooper Johnson of Proctor; Tate Uhan and Will Kemp of Post 1113; and Shamus Shea of West Duluth.
Scheduled to appear in the Senior Legion game are Hayden Soular and Dakota Kruse of Aurora; Aaron Ermatinger and Levi Hartman of Barnum/Moose Lake; Sam Serna and Beau Barry of Cherry; Kade Kolodge and Noah Knutson of Cloquet; Lucas Stadler of Cook County; Chase Sandberg of Ely; Ben Keske, Tyler Norgard and Andy Linder of Grand Rapids; Garron Opsahl of Hermantown; Josh Kivela, Evan Radovich and Logan Gietzen of Hibbing; Jayger Atkinson of Lakeview; Nolan McLeod and Kennan Reyelts of Proctor; John Kendall and Dylan Hedley of Post 239; and Earl Hendrickson and Gavin Balthius of West Duluth.
“They should be honored to be here,” Zubich said. “The coaches from the other teams take notice at their skill level and skill sets. We tell the kids to have, and show the fans what they can do.”
As for what type of game will be played. It could be a wide-open affair.
“I would think they’re there for a reason,” Zubich said. “They throw the ball well, but they also hit it well. It could either way. It could be a low-scoring game, or they could score in bunches.
“The defense is usually sound. It could go in either direction.”
