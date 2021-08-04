HIBBING — Area baseball players will get one more chance to shine today when the VFW/Junior Legion and American Legion All-Star games begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing VFW co-coach Tim Zubich has done a lot of the legwork for the production which pits the Range Area players vs. the Duluth Area players.
Teams from Ely, Cook County, Duluth East or Lakeview, Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Greenway, Hermantown, Cloquet, Proctor, West Duluth, Virginia and Eveleth, among others, will be represented on the two squads.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Zubich said. “The administrative part of getting things lined up before the game is a challenge and time consuming, but once the game starts, watching and being a part of it is fun.
“There’s a lot of good players from both levels. We ask each coach to pick their two or top three players, so there’s always some good players in it. It’s a lot of fun.”
Hibbing Legion coach Adam Schafer agreed.
“It’s a good opportunity to get the best players in the area to come together for one last game to end the summer,” Schafer said. “It’s an opportunity to compete one last time going into next year.
“It might be their last time playing Legion baseball. It could be a stepping stone for another opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the region.”
Coaching the Range Area players will be Jamie Lindseth of Eveleth, along with his son, and coaching Duluth Area will be Billy Tafts of Hermantown and Tyler Olin of Cloquet. They will be coaching in both games.
Taking part in the VFW/Junior Legion game from Hibbing will be Logan Gietzen and Dane Mammenga.
“They were our top-two hitters,” Zubich said. “This is like a major-league all-star game, where it’s all about offense. These guys can hold their own defensively, but they are capable of a lot of offense, plus, you can play them at different positions.”
Joe Allison, Josh Kivela and Bryce Warner will play in the Legion game.
“Josh and Joe were two of our veteran guys on the team,” Hibbing Legion coach Adam Schafer said. “They were two of our better hitters in terms of production. They hit in the top three consistently. They were also our mainstays in the outfield. Bryce, he did a bit of everything for us.
“He played in the infield and pitched. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Where ever we needed him, he filled in for us.”
Travis Vake started this tradition in 2012, holding the game in Chisholm. When he stepped out of it, Zubich, along with his brother Chris, started to take it over, and the game moved to Hibbing.
“We took it from there and put it together, so that’s why we hold it here,” Zubich said. “Brandon Karnes and his wife helped out with it for a while. If it weren’t for my wife and parents helping out, taking tickets and running the concession stand, all of those things help with what’s needed to put this together.”
Both Zubich and Schafer expect to see some good baseball.
“It’s a competitive game,” Zubich said. “There’s some good players. It’s good opportunity to see some of the players you don't normally get to see. I’m looking forward to seeing some of these guys.
“I hope it doesn’t rain. The forecast isn’t looking good, but hopefully, it (the weather) will miss us. I want the people to come out and see some good baseball.”
VFW/Junior Legion players include, Jude Sundquist, Cherry; Beau Barry, Cherry; Patrick Dunaski, Cloquet; Paul Dorr, Cook County; Jake Stadler, Cook County; Hunter Gomez, Cook County; Jayger Atkinson, Duluth East; Dylan Manchester, Duluth East; Erron Anderson, Ely; Elliot Levens, Ely; Owen Wilson, Esko; Tate Uhlan, Eveleth; Alec Troutwine, Eveleth; Easton Sjostrand, Grand Rapids; Nolan Suatos, Grand Rapids; Ben Keske, Grand Rapids; Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway; Mathias Neumeyer, Greenway; Garron Opsahl, Hermantown; Alex King, Hermantown; Sebastion Bark, Two Harbors; John Kendall, Virginia; Dylan Hedley, Virginia; and Brady McGinn, West Duluth.
The Legion rosters consist of Joe Baker, Cloquet; Lucas Stadler, Cook County; Jacob Dorr, Cook County; Ero Wallin, Cook County; Ethan Cole, Lakeview; Joe Vos, Lakeview; Chris Sampson, Lakeview; Dalton Schreffler, Ely; Will Davies, Ely; Zach Cheney, Ely; Brandon Lind, Eveleth; Will Bittman, Eveleth; Kodi Miller, Grand Rapids; Andrew Sundberg, Grand Rapids; Darric Davidson, Greenway; Ty Donahue, Greenway; Ian Ritchie, Hermantown; Eli Hedin, Hermantown; Connor Pavlavich, Proctor; Landin McCarty, Virginia; Ryan Scherf, Virginia; CJ Christenson and Dane Dzuck, West Duluth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.