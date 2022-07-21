DULUTH — Coming off of a massive win earlier in the day against Post 239, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team looked to stay alive in the winner’s bracket of the Division I Northeast Substate Tournament in a bout against Duluth Lakeview.
The Hornets managed to put two runs on the board in the top of the second, but the Tropics answered back in the home half of the inning to knot things up. From there, Lakeview scored four to Hibbing’s one to come away with the 6-3 win.
Losing to the Tropics in a lopsided result earlier in the season, Post 222 made a game of things the second time around, loading up the bases in the top of the seventh with one out.
Post 28 grabbed the force out at home for the second out before Hibbing’s Josh Kivela launched one to deep right field near the wall. The ball stayed inside the park, however, with the Tropics making the routine play to end the game. Post 222 head coach Logan Radovich commended his team for a solid day of baseball despite coming up short in their second game of the day.
“We were right there,” Radovich said. “It was just one bad inning for us today. It wasn’t pretty the first time around with these guys. Overall, looking at both games today I think we played some of our better baseball. There’s a couple mistakes we made. I made mistakes even. I tip my cap to them. They’re a good ball club. I told my guys 1-9, every one of them can hit the ball on that team.
“With my team, I think we’re right there. We just have to make plays when they’re presented to us and I think we just missed a few too many of those opportunities today.”
Things got rolling in the top of the second inning when Hibbing plated two against the Tropics. Dane Mammenga started things off for Post 222 with a leadoff single to left. Evan Radovich bunted him over to second just before Logan Maxwell singled to right-center to put runners on the corners.
Beau Frider drove the first run home with a hard hit ball to the second baseman. Maxwell between third and home and Frider eying up second, the Hornets managed to bring the second run home with Lakeview opting to get Frider out, 2-0 Hibbing.
Post 28 responded immediately and knotted things up in the bottom of the second. Isaac Lisi led off the inning with a double just inside the right field line. Lisi stole his way to third and then made his way home on a pickoff error from the Hornets all before 222 starter Logan Gietzen struck out Dillon Teachworth for the first out.
Lakeview kept the inning moving when Lukas Niska hit one to the left field fence for a double. Niska moved to third on a wild pitch and then came home when the Hornets took out Lakeview starting pitcher Joe Nick on a fielder’s choice.
All tied up at two, the Tropics took their first lead of the game in the bottom third, bringing one run across home plate. Two consecutive errors, one in the infield and one in the outfield, allowed Lakeview’s Dylan Cole and Ethan Cole to reach, with Dylan Cole moving to third on the second error.
Runners on the corners, Dain Fladmark flew out to left field, giving Cole plenty of time to tag up on third and make his way home for the score, 3-2 Tropics.
Lakeview added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run inning that put the pressure on the Hornets.
Gietzen gave up a leadoff walk to Teachworth who then stole his way to second and came around to score when Niska singled to shallow left-center. A bunt single from Nick put a second runner on and the pair moved over a base each with Dean Hudoba being thrown out on a fielder’s choice at first.
Gietzen managed to grab the second out of the inning after getting Dylan Cole to fly out to first, but Ethan Cole came up big for the tropics, hitting a well-placed ball to shallow right-center that scored both baserunners, 6-2 Lakeview.
Running out of time, Hibbing managed to get one back in the top of the sixth off of new pitcher Niska. Ethan Lund led off the inning with a single to right-center. Kivela then moved him over to third with a base hit to right.
Scoring the run, Gietzen knocked an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to three. That was as close as the Hornets would be able to get, however. Nearly making a game of things in the bottom of the seventh, Hibbing loaded up the bases with Maxwell reaching on an error, Frider taking a walk and Nathan Maki singling to center with one out.
Niska managed to close the door on any potential spoiler attempts, forcing Maxwell out at home on the next play while getting Kivela to fly out to right near the wall to end the game.
The loss sends Hibbing into the elimination bracket where they faced off with Thunder Bay on Thursday. Knowing his team is still alive, Radovich made a point to look at the positives with his team before heading into the second day of the tournament.
“I think failure is the best teacher but there wasn’t a lot of failure today, a few strikeouts here and there. We did a lot of things well today. Ultimately, we pitched pretty well throughout the whole day. We had a lot of pitchers go in game one and only two in the second game. I think if we bring the same energy we had today and play the baseball I know we’re capable of, I think we’ll be playing on Friday.”
Entering the tournament with the No. 6 seed out of eight teams, Radovich says the regular season wasn’t the best showing of what his team could do. Now that they’re turning some heads in the playoffs, he expects the team to feed off the positive energy.
“You always want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the season. I think that our record didn’t really show how good of a team we are. I really think if we keep playing the way we are and clean up some errors we can go even further than Friday.”
