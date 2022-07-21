DULUTH — Coming off of a massive win earlier in the day against Post 239, the Hibbing American Legion baseball team looked to stay alive in the winner’s bracket of the Division I Northeast Substate Tournament in a bout against Duluth Lakeview.

The Hornets managed to put two runs on the board in the top of the second, but the Tropics answered back in the home half of the inning to knot things up. From there, Lakeview scored four to Hibbing’s one to come away with the 6-3 win.

