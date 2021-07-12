VICTORIA — The Hibbing American Legion baseball team competed in the Gopher Classic held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, Post 222 fell to Rapid City, S.D., 10-2.
Dane Mammenga started for Hibbing, tossing four innings of 15-hit ball. He struck out one.
Beau Frider finished up, throwing two innings. He gave up three hits and fanned three.
Offensively, Post 222 scored two times in the first inning as Mammenga singled, Joe Allison was hit-by-a-pitch and Logan Gietzen singled to load the bases.
Frider was hit by a pitch to force home a run, and Evan Radovich singled home a run.
Rapid City scored once in the first, two times in the second, once in the third, then it added five more runs in the fourth to break the game open.
Rapid City ended the scoring with one run in the fifth.
Hibbing finished with six hits, led by Mammenga with two hits, including a double. Tate Getting one hit each were Gietzen, Frider, Radovich and Robby Carlson.
Tate Crosswait had four hits for Rapid City, including three doubles. Mars Sailor and Alex Dietrich both had three hits and getting two each were Dominic McKnight and Easton Ogle.
On Saturday, Post 222 was beaten by Farmington by the score of 8-0.
Radovich started for Hibbing, tossing four innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out one and walked one. Brody Niskanen threw one inning, allowing only one baserunner.
Farmington scored three in the second, three in third and two in the fourth.
Hibbing put runners on third base in both the second and fourth innings, but Post 222 couldn’t score.
Hibbing didn’t have a hit in the game, but it did pick up four walks during the game.e
Ethan Stender had two hits for Farmington, including a double. Also getting two hits were Charlie Denet and Dylan Lund.
Post 222 also fell to Blaine by the score of 8-3 on Saturday.
Gietzen started for Hibbing, tossing 4.1 innings, allowing four hits. He struck out four and walked five. Mammenga finished up with 2.2 innings. He gave up two hits, struck out two.
Hibbing scored once in the first as Josh Kivela reached on an error, then took third on another error. He scored on a dropped third strike when the throw went to first.
Blaine scored once in the first, but Post 222 broke the tie with two runs in the third.
With one out, Kivela singled, took second on a base hit by Joe Allison and scored on a single by Mammenga. Allison scored on a single by Gietzen.
Blaine tied it with two runs in its half of the third, then Blaine took the lead with three runs in the fifth.
Blaine finished the scoring with two runs in the sixth.
Allison finished with three hits. Kivela had two and getting one hit each were Mammenga, Gietzen, Frider and Carlson.
Ethan Pettis had two hits for Blaine.
On Friday against St. Louis Park. Hibbing fell 13-0.
Post 222 only picked up two hits in the game, one each from Kivela and Carlson.
Also on Friday, Hibbing fell 12-1 to Creighton Prep #1.
Post 222 scored their only run in the fourth as Bryce Warner walked, took second on a single by Allison. Warner stole third and scored on a ground out by Noah Vinopal.
Hibbing had two hits, one each from Kivela and Allison.
