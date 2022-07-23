DULUTH — It came down to the last out, but the Hibbing American Legion baseball team got the job done.
Post 222 moved to 3-1 in the Sub-State 10 Tournament by getting out in front early, then hanging on to beat Grand Rapids 6-5 Friday at Ordean Field.
Hibbing had a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, and even though Grand Rapids staged a rally, Post 222 stayed composed and held on for the win.
“There were some close calls at the end, but the boys kept their cool,” Hibbing coach Logan Radovich said. “Dane (Mammenga) threw us an awesome game, and Kody came in and shut the door for that last out.”
Hibbing would break on the board first with a run in the first inning.
Ethan Lund walked. He took second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third on a ground ball, and scored on a wild pitch.
“All tournament long, we’ve scored first,” Radovich said. “I’m a strong believer in hit first, score first. That’s what I try stressing to the boys, just getting on the board.”
Mammenga gave up a single to Easton Sjostrand in the second inning, then he walked Klous Jones with two out.
He got out of the inning by getting the next hitter to fly out.
Post 60 got the game tied in the third when Nolan Svatos hit an infield single, his second of the game. He stole second and took third on a wild pitch.
Svatos scored on a passed ball.
Mammenga would walk Caleb Gunderson and Ben Keske with two out, but he got a fielder’s choice ground ball to end the inning.
Grand Rapids’ starting pitcher David Wohlers had a no-hitter going through 3.1 innings.
He walked Mammenga with one out in the fourth, then Evan Radovich broke up the no-hitter with a sharp single to left.
Birmes walked to load the bases, which ended Wohlers’ time on the mound.
“We had a little drain there, but I brought the boys together and said, ‘We can’t be too high, we can’t be too low, we have to be even keel,’” Radovich said. “That helped us throughout the rest of the game.”
Keske came on and gave up what looked like a sacrifice fly hit by Logan Maxwell, but Post 222’s runner on third didn’t tag and score.
Edric Cardona picked up his teammate with a bases-loaded walk to bring home the go-ahead run.
Beau Frider hit an infield single to make it 3-1.
A fielder’s choice ground ball kept the damage to a minimum for Post 60.
Grand Rapids got back into the game in the fourth as Andy Linder walked.
He was erased at second on a fielder’s choice ground ball, but a throwing error put Jones on second.
Svatos then looped a double down the left-field line, scoring Jones to make it 3-2.
Svatos used his speed to bring home the tying run. He stole third and when the ball was thrown into left field, Svatos scored easily making 3-3.
Post 222 didn’t let that inning hamper them as they came back with two runs in the fifth.
Josh Kivela walked and took second on a wild pitch. He was sacrificed to third by Logan Gietzen and scored when Mammenga singled through the hole on the left side of the infield.
Mammenga took second on a wild pitch. With two out, Birmes singled to left, scoring Mammenga to make it 5-3.
How big were those two runs?
“Getting as much insurance as possible is always big,” Radovich said. “We had some plays by guys that don’t make the plays they needed today. Logan is usually a guy where you tell him to go up there and the ball.
“I had him bunt, he got him over and that ultimately led to a run. When it’s playoff time, you have to do whatever it takes to win the game.”
Post 222 had a chance to extend the lead in the sixth, but Hibbing didn’t execute on a bunt and a base-running error took it out of the inning.
“Mistakes happen in a game,” Radovich said. “It happened during playoff time. We got lucky and it didn’t come back to bite us.”
Post 222 did get one more insurance run in the seventh when Gietzen singled, took second on a wild pitch and third on a balk. After a groundout, Evan Radovich hit a sacrifice fly that made it 6-3.
It was Hibbing’s most valuable run of the game.
“Logan did a great job starting us off,” Radovich said. “That gave us some insurance. If we don’t get that bunt or that sac fly, all of the runs we’re important. We needed every run we got.
“Grand Rapids has a great baseball program. I tip my cap to Bill Kinnunen. They do a great job there.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Svatos walked and took second on an errant pick-off throw.
Tyler Norgard hit a line drive into leftfield for a single and when it was misplayed for an error, Svatos scored and Norgard was on third.
Kyler Miller came to the plate and lifted a fly ball to right field. Beau Frider made a diving catch, but Norgard tagged up and scored to make it 6-5.
Mammenga got a ground out back to himself, then Birmes entered the game and got a fly ball to left to end the game.
“We were beaten from the time we got off of the bus,” Kinnunen said. “If you don’t show up to compete, you’re going to get beat every time. It’s competitive baseball. That’s why we keep score.
“We didn’t show up. We didn’t quit, and I didn’t expect us to quit. We rallied in the seventh, played with a little more intensity and we scored some runs. Had we started from pitch one, or even in the second inning, we had a chance. We didn’t do that.”
Hibbing and Lakeview played Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ordean Field. Grand Rapids will awaited that winner at 1 p.m. in the title game.
