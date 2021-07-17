ELY — The Eveleth-Gilbert American Legion baseball team scored one early but struggled after that against Ely pitcher Zach Cheney, as the Bears fell in their substate qualifier game, 4-1.

The loss put E-G into an elimination game with Barnum with the winner advancing to the Substate Tournament and the loser seeing the end to their season.

Eveleth-Gilbert strung together some early hits in the first to score one in the opening inning. Carter Mavec led things off with a blooper to center.

One out later, he stole his way to second and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, he was driven home on an RBI double to left field from Will Bittmann to get the Bears on the board, 1-0.

Post 248 responded with a run of their own in the home half of the inning to knot things up. Dalton Schreffler recorded a sacrifice fly to score Will Davies from third. Davies reached earlier in the lead off spot with a walk.

Ely took their first lead off the contest in the second inning. Erron Anderson led things off with a single to left before advancing to second on a fielder’s choice.

A two-out single from Eddie Prijatel moved Anderson to third and he came home to score on a wild pitch from Lind, putting Post 248 up 2-1 after two.

Ely kept the runs coming in the bottom of the third, earning two more off The E-G starter Lind. Zach Cheney drove in the first with an RBI single to left-center that scored Joey Bianco.

Later in the inning, Chase Sandberg singled just inside fair territory in left field to bring home Cheney. After three, Ely held the 4-1 advantage.

Eveleth-Gilbert struggled to find hits throughout as Ely held on to their 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

Ely starter Cheney cleaned things up nicely in the final inning, earning three quick outs to give his squad the 4-1 win. The win moves Ely into the substate tournament.

The loss sent Eveleth-Gilbert into an elimination game with Barnum, with the winner moving on to Substate and the loser being eliminated.

That game was not complete when this edition went to press.

