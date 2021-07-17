ELY — The Eveleth-Gilbert American Legion baseball team scored one early but struggled after that against Ely pitcher Zach Cheney, as the Bears fell in their substate qualifier game, 4-1.
The loss put E-G into an elimination game with Barnum with the winner advancing to the Substate Tournament and the loser seeing the end to their season.
Eveleth-Gilbert strung together some early hits in the first to score one in the opening inning. Carter Mavec led things off with a blooper to center.
One out later, he stole his way to second and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, he was driven home on an RBI double to left field from Will Bittmann to get the Bears on the board, 1-0.
Post 248 responded with a run of their own in the home half of the inning to knot things up. Dalton Schreffler recorded a sacrifice fly to score Will Davies from third. Davies reached earlier in the lead off spot with a walk.
Ely took their first lead off the contest in the second inning. Erron Anderson led things off with a single to left before advancing to second on a fielder’s choice.
A two-out single from Eddie Prijatel moved Anderson to third and he came home to score on a wild pitch from Lind, putting Post 248 up 2-1 after two.
Ely kept the runs coming in the bottom of the third, earning two more off The E-G starter Lind. Zach Cheney drove in the first with an RBI single to left-center that scored Joey Bianco.
Later in the inning, Chase Sandberg singled just inside fair territory in left field to bring home Cheney. After three, Ely held the 4-1 advantage.
Eveleth-Gilbert struggled to find hits throughout as Ely held on to their 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Ely starter Cheney cleaned things up nicely in the final inning, earning three quick outs to give his squad the 4-1 win. The win moves Ely into the substate tournament.
The loss sent Eveleth-Gilbert into an elimination game with Barnum, with the winner moving on to Substate and the loser being eliminated.
That game was not complete when this edition went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.