ELY — Eveleth-Gilbert scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, which helped propel them past Barnum, 9-3, and earn a spot in the Northeast Substate Tournament that begins on Wednesday.

The Golden Bears scored nine runs on five hits and were led by Alec Troutwine and Gunnar George, each with a double and two RBI, while Carter Flannigan and Tate Uhan each connected for an RBI single. Brandon Lind added a base knock, as well.

Will Bittmann picked up the win on the mound in a six-inning effort. He allowed six hits and one run while striking out five. Carter Mavec threw one inning in relief.

The victory ultimately gave Eveleth-Gilbert the No. 6 seed when seedings were released Monday.

The Legion Baseball Division II Northeast Substate seeds were as follows: 1. Aitkin; 2. Virginia; 3. Wadena; 4. Proctor; 5. Ely; 6. Eveleth; 7. Taconite; 8. Int. Falls.

Wednesday’s first-round games are as follows:

At Nashwauk, 5 p.m.-Proctor vs. Ely; 7:30 p.m.-Aitkin vs. International Falls.

At Marble, 5 p.m.-Wadena vs. Eveleth-Gilbert; 7:30 p.m., Virginia vs. Taconite.

The tournament continues on Friday and runs through Sunday.

