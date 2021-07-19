ELY — Eveleth-Gilbert scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, which helped propel them past Barnum, 9-3, and earn a spot in the Northeast Substate Tournament that begins on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears scored nine runs on five hits and were led by Alec Troutwine and Gunnar George, each with a double and two RBI, while Carter Flannigan and Tate Uhan each connected for an RBI single. Brandon Lind added a base knock, as well.
Will Bittmann picked up the win on the mound in a six-inning effort. He allowed six hits and one run while striking out five. Carter Mavec threw one inning in relief.
The victory ultimately gave Eveleth-Gilbert the No. 6 seed when seedings were released Monday.
The Legion Baseball Division II Northeast Substate seeds were as follows: 1. Aitkin; 2. Virginia; 3. Wadena; 4. Proctor; 5. Ely; 6. Eveleth; 7. Taconite; 8. Int. Falls.
Wednesday’s first-round games are as follows:
At Nashwauk, 5 p.m.-Proctor vs. Ely; 7:30 p.m.-Aitkin vs. International Falls.
At Marble, 5 p.m.-Wadena vs. Eveleth-Gilbert; 7:30 p.m., Virginia vs. Taconite.
The tournament continues on Friday and runs through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.