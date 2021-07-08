EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert American Legion baseball team used solid pitching and aggressive baserunning Wednesday evening to pick up a 10-7 win over visiting International Falls.
Jaden Lang got the start on the bump for Post 138 and earned the win after giving up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings of work.
While Post 66 was the first to get on the board, E-G wasted little time when it came to scoring runs of their own and pulling out in front.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Tate Uhan got the offense rolling with a one-out bloop single to left. He was soon joined on the bags by Brandon Lind, who reached on an error.
Runners on first and second, Will Bittmann came up big for Post 138, dropping a blooper to shallow right-center to score the first run, knotting things up at 1-1. Hoping to stay aggressive on the base paths, E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth made sure to keep his runners active and alert as they looked for more opportunities to advance and score.
One out later with Andrew Torrel at the plate, Lind and Bittmann both stole their way forward one base, putting Lind just 90 feet from home. Torrel then came through for Eveleth-Gilbert, hitting one hard to the International Falls shortstop, allowing Lind to score to make it 2-1 E-G.
Post 66 tied things up with another run in the second, but Post 138 again responded quickly to retake the lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, Carter Mavec was hit by a pitch and Uhan was walked to put runners on first and second. Lind at the plate, the standout found a timely hit, knocking the two runners in with an RBI double.
The play wasn’t over, however, as a throwing error allowed Lind to move to third. Lind then just about walked halfway to home before International Falls realized he was on the move and he quickly came into home after that to score, making it 5-2 in just one play.
Post 138 extended their lead in the bottom of the third with four more runs, starting things off with a leadoff single from Lang. With Torrel at the plate, an attempted pickoff sailed over the first baseman’s head, allowing Lang to make his way all the way to third.
Torrel brought Lang home with a triple to deep right field, keeping the offense moving at a good clip. The runs kept coming with Torrel scoring later on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.
More throwing errors from International Falls allowed another run to come home and score with Will Kemp having plenty of time to reach home from third after Post 66 attempted to make a play in the infield. Kemp reached earlier on a walk.
The last run of the inning came courtesy of Lind and Mavec with Lind hitting a single up the middle to score Mavec, who also reached earlier on a walk. After three, E-G held the 9-2 advantage.
Eveleth-Gilbert added one more in the bottom of the fourth to go up 10-3. A single up the middle from Torrel got things going. Gunnar George then reached on a wild pitch that was also the fourth ball. Before Post 66 got the ball back in play, Torrel had reached third with George parking at second.
One out later Bodi George brought Torrel home on an RBI sacrifice bunt, scoring one and moving Gunnar George to third.
Post 66 mounted a minor comeback in the top of the seventh. Torrel was brought in to pitch the final inning after Lang’s outing but struggled early. A walk followed by three straight hits scored three runs for International Falls, making it 10-6 with no outs recorded. Torrel walked one more batter before being pulled with Lind taking his place in an attempt to close things out.
The Eveleth-Gilbert defense made a pair of routine plays to get the first two outs immediately. An RBI single from Post 66 drove in one more run to make it 10-7, but a flyout to right field was enough to record the third out, giving E-G the 10-7 win.
Eveleth-Gilbert skipper Jamie Lindseth said baserunning was a big thing his squad had been working on heading into their game with International Falls and it looked like the extra work paid off in the win.
“That’s one thing we’ve really been working on,” Lindseth said. “We’ve wanted to clean that up, be a little bit more aggressive but also play things smart. When you have a field like ours, I don’t think we go from first to third enough and we did that two or three times tonight which I liked to see. That was really good.”
Aside from Torrel’s struggles in the final inning, Lindseth said the pitching he saw Wednesday night was pretty solid.
“I thought we pitched well. Brandon finished things up quickly. He only threw eight pitches or so. Jaden threw pretty well. It was a long outing. It seemed like things took a little while for him to evolve and get going but I thought he threw pretty well. He’s someone whose arm we’re going to need.”
Backing up Tuesday’s win against Barnum with a win against Post 66, Lindseth and his squad will have to keep moving as they played their third game in three days, taking on Cook County on Thursday.
“Our guys are used to playing a lot but I try to avoid doing three in a row like this. That’s tough for a smaller program that doesn’t have as many arms. But that means it's an opportunity for some of those younger kids to get more innings.
“We have a few guys playing Junior Legion and Senior Legion so they’re going to be playing a lot of baseball and that’s some good experience for them. The extra reps can’t hurt.”
Eveleth-Gilbert’s contest with Cook County was not finished when this edition went to press.
