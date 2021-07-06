EVELETH -- The Eveleth-Gilbert pitching staff kept Barnum off balance all night long as three Golden Bear hurlers combined to allow just one hit in a 9-1 home victory Tuesday.
Starter Carter Mavec set the tone for E-G as he struck out the first six batters he faced and eight of the first nine. Mavec ended with nine total strikeouts.
His performance in the first 3 ⅔ innings enabled E-G to get its offense going and take control of the contest on a cool 58-degree night. Reliever Will Bittmann came on with two outs in the top of the fourth and struck out five in 1 ⅔ innings, while Brandon Lind tossed the 1 ⅔ innings and fanned the final three Barnum batters to secure the victory.
Offensively, the Golden Bears scored one in the second, two in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth to pick up the win.
E-G got the scoring started in the second after Andrew Torrel drew a walk and later stole second and third. From there, Will Kemp’s RBI groundout plate Torrel for a 1-0 lead after two innings.
The Bears kept the Bruins off the board in the third before scoring two more in the third. Singles by Mavec and Lind got things going with singles, while Bittmann’s single to center field scored one. One batter late, an E-G runner scored on a pass ball to make it 3-0 after three innings were complete.
Barnum answered in the fourth after a single from Richie Balut and after Levi Hartman was hit by a pitch. A walk later loaded the bases and another walk gave the Bruins their only run of the contest. Bittmann then came on in relief to end the Barnum fourth-inning rally with a strikeout.
E-G continued to add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth as Tate Uhan walked and Mavec reached on a bunt single. After both runners advanced, Uhan and Mavec both later scored on wild pitches to make it 5-1. Runners were then on the corners when Bittmann drew a walk and Jaden Lang’s fielder’s choice scored one more to make it 6-1 after the fifth inning.
Barnum was held off the board again in the sixth and E-G got back to work when they had their next chance in the bottom of the frame.
The bottom of the sixth included singles from Alec Troutwine, Justin Winkler and a RBI bloop single to center field from Connor Dronebarger, which made it 7-1. Mavec kept things going by beating out a ground single that loaded the bases. Lind followed that up with a fielder’s choice that brought home one more Golden Bear and Dronebarger scored the final E-G run on a wild pitch.
Lind left no doubt in the top of the seventh with three strikeouts to end the game.
“Overall, I thought they put the ball in play fairly good,’’ head coach Jamie Lindseth said. “I thought we had pretty good at bats’’ and had “some timely hits.’’
Lindseth was happy to get his younger guys in the contest at the end because “you just don’t know how much time you’re going to get them. That was really nice to get them a little crack in a senior game.’’
Lindseth believes his squad is playing good ball with only two weeks and four games left in the regular season.
“Now we have two weeks to try to get them ramped up for the playoffs. Hopefully we’re there. Some of these kids are really stepping up,’’ the coach said.
“I’m happy with where we’re going. I’m happy with some of the growth these kids are having. We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully, we’ll make a little run at the end and see what happens.’’
“Overall, if we can see that kind of growth going forward. ... I think we’ll be all right.’’
