CHERRY — The Cherry American Legion baseball team was missing 44-percent of their starting lineup, but it didn’t affect the Tigers.
Gone were Isaiah, Noah and Isaac Asuma, along with Jude Sundquist, but the rest of the Cherry contingent picked up the slack and rolled to a 10-0, five-inning, 10-run-rule victory over Moose Lake-Willow River Tuesday at the Cherry High School Field.
The Tigers were also missing their coach, Nick Stevenson, but interim coach Chris Sundquist took over, and he was pleased with the way the team performed.
“I expected them to come ready to play, and they did,” Sundquist said. “They showed up. They all played, but it was tough with those four guys gone. The kids stepped up and played in the absence of them.
“They hit the ball. They came ready to play. We played a clean game, no errors. It was flawless today. They did a good job. I’m proud of them.”
Cherry came out hitting in the first inning as Sam Serna led off with a single. He took second on a groundout, then scored when Carter Nelson hit a triple to deep center field.
Nelson came around to score on a passed ball and it was 2-0.
“That was huge, especially with Sam pitching,” Sundquist said. “He had only had around 13 pitches in an inning. Getting that lead helped a lot.”
The Tigers went scoreless in the second, but they did leave runners stranded on second and third.
Post 415 wasn’t as fortunate in the third inning as Cherry sent 10 hitters to the plate, scoring seven runs to take a 9-0 lead.
Beau Barry led things off with a triple, then he scored on a single by Carter Nelson. Mason singled, and that was followed by an RBI groundout off the bat of Mason Perkovich.
Nick Serna reached on an error, Trevor Graves singled and Sam Serna walked to load the bases.
Noah Sundquist hit a fly ball that dropped in for a base hit, scoring two runs, then a throwing error allowed Serna to score.
Sundquist would score on a passed ball for the final run of the inning.
“They had a couple of miscues, and we took advantage of it,” Sundquist said. “We were aggressive with our base running. I thought they did a good job watching the signs. They were aggressive. It was fun to watch.
Serna did his job on the mound, allowing only two hits over the five innings he worked. He struck out five and walked three.
Moose Lake-Willow River did get runners on second and third in the fourth inning, with two out, but a strikeout ended that threat.
The Tigers got their 10th run in the fourth as Heitzman singled, stole second, then scored when Nick Serna reached on an error.
“I was impressed with how well they stayed focused,” Sundquist said. “They were cheering for everybody at the plate and in the field. It was a good game all-around.”
Orrin Rosenau started for Post 415. He worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits. He struck out out two and walked two. Henry Dammer tossed 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, striking out three and walking one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.