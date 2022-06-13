CHERRY — The Cherry High School baseball team put together a 19-5 season before being knocked out of the Section 7A Playoffs by Ely.
A lot of that same team will be back together again, including two players from Chisholm, when the Cherry American Legion Baseball team begins play Thursday in International Falls.
Cherry coach Nick Stevenson, who is in his fourth season as coach, is looking forward to managing this team with some solid credentials.
“It’s essentially our high school team, and they had a lot of success,” Stevenson said. “They have a lot of experience. Over the last couple of summers, we’ve been game heavy.
Add the Sundquist boys, and that adds a lot of pitching depth and depth all-around at every position. We have versatile kids.”
Jude and Noah Sundquist will join a team that has Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Beau Barry, Noah Asuma, Isaac Asuma and Isaiah Asuma.
Throw in Mason Heitzman, Ty Sikkila, Carter Nelson, Evan Graves, Trevor Graves and Mason Perkovich and that makes for one solid lineup, especially on the pitching mound.
Both Sundquists pitch, along with Barry, Sam Serna, who was 6-1 this season with a .89 ERA. Noah Asuma will see mound time.
Isaac Asuma might also pitch if the right situation arises. He didn’t play during the high-school season.
“Sam is a good strike thrower,” Stevenson said. “At Cherry, we try to develop everyone to be a pitcher. We have kids that will throw strikes, but they won’t blow away anybody. They will keep us in games.
“We had a lot of depth there. I feel comfortable with all of them. Brian (Kemp) and I have the same philosophy of playing them everywhere.”
Defensively, Cherry will be tough up the middle with Noah Asuma at shortstop. He committed only five errors through the high-school season. Sam Serna will play second base, Evan Graves, Sikkila and Perkovich will catch, and either Isaiah Asuma, Isaac Asuma or Barry will be in center field.
“We’ll try to move kids around a little more,” Stevenson said. “With Jude and Noah, they will play in the middle a lot. We might give Evan some reps at the corners because Jude, Noah, Mason and Ty all catch.
“We have four good catchers. We have a lot of catching depth.”
At the plate, Stevenson should have a lineup that’s tough one through nine.
“I hope so,” he said. “We scored a lot of runs during the high-school season, so we should be good. With the Sundquist and Asuma boys, we have a lot of offense right there.
“We should put the ball in play. We should be well-rounded with more power than usual. I feel comfortable with everybody in the lineup, but not just the first nine. We’re comfortable with the direction of the program right now.”
As for the International Falls game Stevenson is just excited to the get the season going again.
“We have high expectations,” Stevenson said. “Our district is going to be strong, so it’s going to be a challenge. That’s nothing we’ll shy away from because we have a good chance to win the district with our pitching depth and defense.
“If we throw strikes and make the plays, that will carry us through everything.”
