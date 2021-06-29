VIRGINIA — The Virginia Junior American Legion team had a strong night at the plate and on the hill in a 15-5 victory over visiting Eveleth-Gilbert at Stock Field.

Dylan Hedley led the way offensively with a homer and four RBI, while John Kendall went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI. Gavin Dahl went 2-for-2 and knocked in three runs, while Sam Carlson was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Kendall also picked up the win on the bump after going six innings, striking out five, walking three and giving up five earned runs on nine hits. Isaac Lindhorst took the loss in 3.2 innings of work. He allowed eight runs (two earned) on six hits, fanned two and walked three.

E-G was led at the plate by Gunnar George with a hit and two RBI, Justin Winkler with a pair of hits and William Kemp and Alec Troutwine each with RBI singles.

Virginia’s Junior American Legion team plays at Cook County, while E-G is at Ely, both Thursday.

