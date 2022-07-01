AURORA — Finding themselves up 5-3 through six innings, the Aurora Junior American Legion Baseball team just needed to hold on for three more outs if they wanted to come away with the win over visiting Barnum Thursday night.
Post 361, however, had other plans. The visiting squad knotted things up in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, two-RBI double from Joey Steen to force extra innings.
Going scoreless through the eighth and the ninth, Barnum got the best of Post 241 in the top of the 10th, pushing the go-ahead run across to get the 6-5 win.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair from the beginning, with Barnum striking first in the top of the first.
Aurora starting pitcher Easton Sahr gave up the leadoff single to Eli Gilbertson. Before Sahr struck out the next batter Reese Bode, Gilbertson had stolen his way to second and made it to third on a wild pitch. Tyler Juhl then knocked Gilbertson home with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Juhl started on the bump for Post 361 and put down Aurora’s first three hitters in order. Sahr came back out and pitched a clean top of the second to bring his team back to the plate.
Cooper Sickel reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing his way to second. With one out, Louie Karish singled to left to put runners on the corners. Barnum catcher PJ Frisch tried to throw Sickel out at third base, but the throw went long, allowing the runner to score while Karish moved all the way to third. Jared Snetsinger then put the ball in play with Barnum opting to throw him out with Karish reaching home to give Aurora the 2-1 lead.
Post 241’s lead was short-lived. Gilbertson reached on a leadoff infield base hit. He stole his way to second and came around to score on an RBI double to left-center from Bode to knot things up.
As quickly as they lost the lead, Aurora brought it back. In the bottom of the third, Ryder Gerulli was hit by a pitch with one out. He stole his way to second and moved to third on the fielder’s choice.
With two outs, Barnum looked to put the inning away with Zander Lislegard flying out to right field, but the ball was dropped, allowing the run in to make it a 3-2 game.
When they needed to, Post 361 found a way to tie things again. Steen reached on a leadoff error and moved his way to second with Luke Dewey moving the runner over on a fielder’s choice.
Frisch at the plate, Steen moved to third on a wild pitch. The batter was walked to put runners on the corners. Sahr looked to pick off Frisch at first, but an errant throw got by the first baseman, allowing Steen in for free to knot things up at three.
Aurora continued the streak of the hitting team adding on just one run in the bottom of the fourth. Sickel got an infield base hit to lead things off. He stole his way to second before Karish brought him home with an RBI single through the left gap. For the third time in three innings, Post 241 gained the slight lead.
Elliot Levens took over for Sahr on the mound in the top of the fifth and gave up just a walk to keep Aurora’s lead intact for the first time all game. The next run didn’t come in to score until the bottom of the sixth with Aurora tacking on a would-be insurance run.
With two outs, Sickel bopped one to the Barnum third baseman. The routine throw to first missed the mark, allowing Sickel to round first and head for second and then third. With no one covering third base, the throw from first to third sailed into foul territory, letting Sickel complete his trip around the bases for a run, 5-3 Aurora.
Three outs away from the win, Levens grabbed the first two outs with ease in the top of the seventh, getting Elliot Wasche and Gilbertson out on back-to-back infield plays. Things grinded to a halt for Post 241 right after with the pitcher issuing two straight walks to Bode and Juhl.
Still needing the one out to close out the contest, Post 241 skipper Chad Sahr put in Sickel to grab the final out. That out didn’t come in time as Sickel give up a single to Layne Radzak to load up the bases. Steen then came through with the aforementioned double to left that scored two runs, knotting things up at five. With Sickel getting the out on the next at-bat and Post 241 unable to score a run in the bottom of the seventh, Aurora and Barnum moved into extra innings.
Sickel came back out and faced little trouble in the eighth. Putting in a complete seven innings, Barnum replaced Juhl with Dewey to start the eighth. Dewey gave up nothing in the eighth and both pitchers kept the opposing team from scoring in the ninth.
In the 10th, Post 361 hit the finishing blow. Landen Oetterer singled to right to lead off the inning. He stole his way to second and, one out later, came around to score with Gilbertson rocking a double to center field.
Aurora managed to put one runner in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th, but Dewey closed the door on any opportunity the home squad had with a strikeout to end the game.
After the game, Sahr didn’t have many positive things to say about his team that gave up a late lead in a contest that wasn’t particularly pretty on either side.
“We had so many chances to win the game in seven and we just blew all of our chances,” Sahr said. “Nobody was making plays. The base running was terrible. The hitting was terrible. The fielding was terrible. Pitching was mediocre and catching was mediocre. You lose to any team when you do all of those things. There wasn’t one area that I thought we did well with today.”
Aurora’s struggles showed up especially at the plate where they compiled four hits and scored a majority of their runs on errors from the opposing team.
“Four hits in 10 innings isn’t going to get it done. Our guys had plenty of opportunities and they’re not taking advantage of them. It’s frustrating when you can’t make plays in those moments.”
Squandering multiple leads throughout, Sahr said there were plenty of things that could’ve been done better to prevent Thursday’s outcome.
“I told the guys that there’s many little things that can change the outcome of a game. In our game, there were probably 20-30 and we didn’t capitalize on any of them. We could’ve ended things in regulation if we just changed one or two of those things.”
Their first loss on the season, Sahr said the team will need to reflect on the miscues and come back better.
“No one could make a play today so I hope that that’s gone now and we can play a cleaner ball next time.”
