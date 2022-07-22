ELY — When the Aurora American Legion baseball team sees the ball well, they have a potent offense that can contend with the best around.
But when the bats fall silent, Post 241 often finds themselves in an uphill battle. Friday was one of those uphill battles as they saw their season come to an end, falling to International Falls 6-1 in a Northeast Substate tournament elimination game.
Aurora struggled mightily at the plate, putting up just three hits. Defensively, their struggles continued with a handful of errors that gave Post 66 the extra chances they needed to push a few more runs across the plate.
Falls starter Joe Talmage cruised through the top of the first while Aurora starter Elliot Levens immediately struggled in the bottom half of the inning. Levens delivered a five-pitch walk to Jett Tomczak to start off the contest.
Struggling with his control, a wild pitch allowed Tomczak to move to second base before Levens got Tucker Hell to fly out to center for the first out. The erratic pitching continued as Levens walked Cody Joslyn and, on ball four, delivered another wild pitch that let Tomczak take third.
Aurora skipper Chad Sahr replaced Levens with Cooper Sickel just three at bats into the game. Catcher Mikko Maki managed to throw out Joslyn on an attempted steal at second while still holding the runner at third. That didn’t matter, however, when Talmage finished the at-bat with a single to right that scored the first run for Post 66.
Bryant Koenig at the plate, Talmage’s courtesy runner Torin Thompson stole his way to second. Koenig put the ball in play to the third baseman, but the throw to first that would’ve ended the inning was off the mark and the ball sailed into the foliage on the right field wall and out of play giving Koenig and Thompson two bases each, scoring the second run.
Aurora still struggled to get out of the inning when No. 6 hitter Brody Carlson knocked one to left field, burning the outfielder in the process as the ball went to the fence for an RBI double. Post 241 came up to bat in the top of the second and managed to score one, but needed more than that if they wanted to stay in it.
Dakota Kruse took a leadoff walk to start things off before stealing his way to second with Hayden Soular at the plate. Soular then brought him home with a single to left that made it a 3-1 game.
Aurora looked to be in a good position when Kalub Corbett reached on a Falls error. Easton Sahr attempted to bunt the pair of base runners over and while he did strike out, the runners got good jumps on the final pitch of the at bat to take the extra bases anyway.
The tying run at second with one out, Aurora struggled to push anything across as Talmage struck out Levens and then got DH Ryder Gerulli to hit into a routine play to first base, ending the inning.
Sickel got through the second inning with ease while Post 241 again threatened to score in the top of the third. Maki reached after being hit by a pitch to lead things off. One out later, a single to left from Ty Laugen put runners on the corners. Laugen stole second and after Kruse struck out, Soular was hit by a pitch to load up the bases.
Needing that one big hit to knot things up or even take a lead, Aurora simply couldn’t find what they needed as Talmage struck out Corbett to end the inning with three runners stranded.
International Falls added one to their tally in the bottom of the third, using a pair of Aurora miscues that extended the frame well past its expiration date. Grabbing two quick outs with Hell and Joslyn flying out, Talmage reached on an infield error that would have ended the inning. The inning was extended once more when a routine fly ball to center was dropped, putting runners on first and third with Post 66 not even recording a hit or taking a walk.
Carlson at the plate, Sickel faked a pickoff attempt to the runner at third, spun around and threw to his first baseman. This series of movements was called as a balk by the infield umpire, allowing both runners to take a base while the leading runner scored, 4-1.
For the third inning in a row, Aurora managed to put a runner on third base but couldn’t bring it home. Easton Sahr reached on a walk, took second on a wild pitch and then third on a passed ball. From there, Talmage struck out Levens and Gerulli while getting Maki to fly out to end the inning, leaving the score at 4-1.
International Falls put up their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Wherley reached in the leadoff spot after being hit by a pitch. Hayden Swenson then moved him over one with a single to left.
Parker Sivonen reached first and Wherley moved to third while Swenson was taken out on the fielder’s choice. The first run of the inning came in when Tomczak flew out to left, allowing Wherley to tag up and reach home.
Immediately after, Hell knocked a single up the middle to score another run to put the game at 6-1. A runner on first, Joslyn then smacked a single to shallow right field that put runners on the corners. That hit ended Sickel’s day with Sahr then putting in his ace Soular to close out the game.
Soular pitched admirably over the final 2 and a third innings, but the Aurora offense ran out of chances. Talmage pitched an easy fifth inning before Joslyn took over in the sixth and faced the minimum over the final two innings to keep International Falls’ season alive while ending Post 241’s in the process.
After the game, Sahr said the combination of offensive and defensive struggles wasn’t the note he hoped his team’s season would end on.
“The second and third innings we left five guys on base,” Sahr said. “In the fourth we had a guy on third with no one out. Defensively, we had to be better. We were missing routine plays and fly balls were getting dropped. I think we just had to give more effort today. We have a decent team but I just think it’s hard for these guys to stay focused on what’s going on here.”
One of the other issues for Aurora on Friday was depth. Losing their leadoff hitter, starting center fielder and potential pitcher Brayden Leffel to injury before their game on Tuesday night, the already small Post 241 roster became even more limited.
“When you take your starting center fielder, one of your pitchers and your leadoff hitter and take him out of the lineup, it’s a big hurt. When you don’t have much depth on your team and you lose a star player, it’s painful.”
Despite the loss, Sahr said it was still a solid summer season despite an exit that was earlier than he or the team wanted.
“I think we had a good year. It was a fun year for them. We can’t be too unhappy with the season we had with only one loss in the regular season. We couldn’t play our best ball when it came to crunch time. But I enjoyed coaching this great group of kids.”
