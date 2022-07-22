ELY — When the Aurora American Legion baseball team sees the ball well, they have a potent offense that can contend with the best around.

But when the bats fall silent, Post 241 often finds themselves in an uphill battle. Friday was one of those uphill battles as they saw their season come to an end, falling to International Falls 6-1 in a Northeast Substate tournament elimination game.

