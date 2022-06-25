AURORA — Some timely hitting and a lucky bounce fell in favor of the Aurora American Legion baseball team on Friday night, as they rallied in the bottom of the seventh to beat Cherry 4-3.
Trailing 3-2 with only three outs left to their name, Post 241 was on a dry streak, posting two runs in the bottom of the first before the bats fell silent as the game went on.
Aurora got their first lucky break in the final inning with leadoff hitter Logan Schroeder earning a trip to first base thanks to a catcher’s interference call against Cherry. No. 3 hitter Ty Laugen then came up to the plate and shot a single to left field to put runners on first and second.
The tying run in scoring position, Dakota Kruse came up to the plate for Post 241 and knocked what would normally be a routine ball down the first base line. Instead, the ball connected with first base, taking a wild hop that let it go fair. The hit allowed Kruse to score Schroeder, move Laugen to third and take second himself.
Cherry pitcher Sam Serna intentionally walked Hayden Soular to load up the bases with no outs, hoping to keep the winning run from scoring with force out plays at home.
Aurora’s Easton Sahr then came up to the plate and knocked one right to the third baseman, hoping to make the throw back to home for the out. The ball was caught, but Cherry’s catcher left his foot off home plate, allowing the winning run to score and giving Post 241 the 4-3 decision in dramatic fashion.
Aurora head coach Chad Sahr said it was nice for his team to get the win, but hoped his squad could have done more at the plate, only scoring runs in the first and seventh innings.
“We both put two runs up in the first and I think we should have done a little bit more in between,” Sahr said. “I’m sure Cherry feels the same way. But I think our guys pitched well and played some good defense. Cooper Sickel came on in relief and pitched well. He gave us a chance. We had enough bats at the end to give us a win and we had some luck there as well.”
Sickle got going on the hill in the top of the first with one out after Louie Karish was pulled early giving up three walks in his first five at bats. Sickel pitched the final six and 2/3 innings for Post 241, giving up just one earned run.
For Cherry coach Nick Stevenson, it was hard to come up with words to say to his team after the loss.
“Situationally, I guess I don’t have a lot to say,” Stevenson said. “I’m kind of at a loss for words. It is what it is and we could’ve hit the ball better. We had opportunities all throughout the game and couldn’t take advantage of most of them and that’s going to make the difference in a one-run game.”
Both teams scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, with Cherry getting one-out walks to Evan Graves and Isaiah Asuma before Noah Sundquist hit a single to center off Karish to load up the bases. A walk to Trevor Graves brought the first run in, ending Karish’s time on the mound.
Sickel now pitching, Cherry grabbed another run with an RBI single to left from Isaac Asuma. The bases still loaded, Aurora got out of the jam, turning a 1-2-3 double play with Mason Heitzman at the plate to end the inning.
Post 241 responded in the bottom of the first to knot things up. Brayden Leffel got the sequence started with a leadoff single to center. He stole his way to second before Schroeder came up with a big double to right field to score the runner.
A pair of wild pitches to Laugen allowed Schroeder to come in and score, knotting the game up.
Sickel settled in nicely in the second inning, while Sundquist found himself in a jam, loading up the bases with three walks over the course of five batters. Sundquist did get out unscathed, striking out Laugen to end the inning, leaving the game tied 2-2.
Both pitchers were cruising until Cherry managed to nab one off of Sickel in the top of the fifth.
Carter Nelson knocked a one-out double to deep left field to put himself in scoring position. Sam Serna wasted no time bringing him home, hitting an RBI double to center field to put Cherry back on top, 3-2.
Aurora nearly tied things in the bottom of the fifth getting runners on second and third thanks to hits from Laugen and Kruse, but Sundquist issued back-to-back Ks to Sahr and Elliot Levens to end the threat.
Sickel faced his own threat in the top of the sixth with Sundquist and Trevor Graves starting things off with consecutive singles. Sickel struck out Isaac Asuma for the first out. Mason Heitzman reached first after Post 241 looked to turn a double play. Sundquist was easily out at second, but the throw to first was not in time.
Aurora, however, had a trick up their sleeve with the first baseman Soular hanging on to the ball. Catching Heitzman off guard, Soular tagged out the runner with the hidden ball, ending the threat and the inning.
Sam Serna came on in relief of Sundquist starting in the bottom of the sixth and took Post 241 to their last three outs with a quick 1-2-3 inning. Sickel completed his night with an equally fast 1-2-3, bringing Post 241 back up to the plate where the cards fell in their favor at the last possible moment.
Securing the 4-3 win, Sahr praised the big hitters in his lineup who have been having a solid summer thus far.
“Sometimes you show up and hit really well and sometimes you show up and you don’t, but I think the meat of our lineup has been showing up almost every night. We just need some of these other guys to step up a bit and start chipping in a little more.”
On Sickel’s pitching, Sahr said it was a gutsy performance from the young arm.
“He gave us that chance and did a heck of a job as a ninth grader. There were no nerves there for him and he pitched really well.”
Operating with exactly nine players, Stevenson said his Cherry squad was missing some firepower, but still praised the players he did have for playing a solid game regardless.
“Sometimes that’s how summer ball is. You get enough guys to play and then when there’s two weeks left you have everybody there and locked in. We’re missing some big guys but we still came out and competed. We played well overall, especially on defense tonight I thought.”
Stevenson said the pitching was solid as well.
“Noah came in and gave us five good innings. Sam got the final two innings and pitched well too. We normally don’t walk a lot of guys and Noah maybe walked one too many tonight but overall it was a good performance out of both guys. Really, the issue was coming up with that one big hit we needed to score a few more runs.”
Aurora will be back in action on Monday when they host Hermantown for a Junior and Senior Legion pair of games. Cherry will host Moose Lake/Barnum on Tuesday.
