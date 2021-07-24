HIBBING — The Isanti amateur baseball team came into their game with Hibbing with a 14-game winning streak.
The Redbirds left town with their 15th-straight win, pounding out 19 hits in a 13-5 victory over the Miners Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
The hitting barrage started in the first inning and didn’t let up much as the game wore on.
“They’re a solid team,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “That’s the way they play, and there was nothing we could do about it. They’re consistently good. They come in ready to play.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of team they have — a full-strength team or a half-strength team — they’re going to find ways to win. They’re going to use the talent they have to be the difference-makers.”
Isanti started the scoring in the first inning as Joe Tuholsky reached on a dropped fly ball with one out. After that, Wyatt Soderquist teed off on one and sent it over the right-center field wall to make it 2-0.
“That wasn’t a wind-aided home run,” Steinberg said. “There were plenty of wind-aided hits that way. Was that a wind-aided home run? Possibly, but he still hit the ball hard. That’s all that matters.
“Whether it was a home run or not, the outcome wouldn’t have been any different when it comes to that series of at bats. They had a solid-hitting club today. Maybe not their best but solid.”
The Redbirds made it 3-0 in the third as Soderquist singled. Blaze Hogie hit a routine single, but it was misplayed in right field for an error, which allowed Soderquist to score from first base.
The Miners had their chances to score in the first three innings, but they left six runners on base.
Hibbing also had one runner thrown out at the plate in the third inning.
“There were a few there where we could have stayed in it, probably put the pressure on them a little bit,” Steinberg said. “Maybe it could have turned the tide a little bit in our favor, kept us in it and gave us a chance later in the game.
“That’s something you could look at, but it was going to take more than that to try and beat these guys. We had to do more than stay with them. We had to come over-the-top and do extra, which wasn’t there today.”
It looked like Hibbing might strand another runner in scoring position in the fourth.
Jamie Steinberg walked, and took second on a ground out.
With two out, Codieh Powers delivered a single to right, scoring Steinberg to make it 3-1.
Isanti broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.
Tuholsky doubled home a run as did Hogie, James Green hit a two-run single to end the scoring in that inning.
The Miners added a run in their half of the fifth on an RBI double by Lescarbeau, but Isanti added two more in the sixth to take a 9-2 lead.
Soderquist hit a two-run double to plate the runs.
Hibbing got one run in the sixth as Dylan Mattson walked and Powers singled. They both moved up a base on a wild pitch, then Mattson scored on another wild pitch to make it 9-3.
Isanti put itself in a position to win by the 10-run rule with four runs in the seventh as Tuholsky and Soderquist had RBI walks. Cole Vandeheuvel hit a two-run single as well.
Needing one run to stay in the game, the Miners got back-to-back singles by Matt Erickson and Steinberg. Ryley Lund walked to load the bases.
Mattson hit a sacrifice fly to plate that important run, then Dan Wood doubled home a run. Hibbing had another runner thrown out at the plate to end the rally.
That would be the end of the scoring as the Miners couldn’t get anything going against Redbird relief pitcher Isaac Roers.
Martt Duong got the win, tossing five innings of five-hit ball. He fanned six and walked three. Roers hurled four innings, allowing four hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Steinberg started for the MIners, working 5.1 innings. He gave up 15 hits and struck out three. Kyle Maki tossed 3.2 innings of four-hit ball. He fanned five and walked three.
“When it came to their pitching, they didn’t have their best on the mound,” Steinberg said. “They relied on getting their outs through their defense, which helped out their pitchers.
“That’s exactly what happened. Their hitting did more than enough to get the job done. That was their way of getting this win this time around. In other games, they may rely on better pitching. They plan a season out the way they do, and they do a good job with it.”
Soderquist finished with four hits and five RBI. Green had four hits as well and two RBI. Getting two hits each were Tristan Zimprich, Tuhlosky and Hogie.
Lescarbeau and Powers both had two hits for Hibbing.
