Panthers slip past Miners in 11th, 8-7

HIBBING — The Hibbing amateur baseball team has made it a habit to fall behind, catch up, then win some ball games.
The Miners were going to the well once too often, and it finally caught up to them.
Princeton got ahead 5-0 early, Hibbing tied it up 7-7, but the Miners couldn’t finish the job as the Panthers scored once in the top of the 11th inning, then held on for an 8-7 victory Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
The loss reminded Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg of some other games this season, but more times than not, the Miners were able to pull out victories.
“It reminded me of some of our slow starts,” Steinberg said. “We have a lot of them, and I attribute that to our defense. We’re inconsistent, and we continue to go down the path of making mistakes that are within our ability to correct.
“It’s not understanding that backing up our pitching is important on the basis of how the rest of the game can go. We can’t continue to play from behind, and that has been consistent throughout the year. We don’t want to aspire to accept that standard of play.”
It started on the fourth pitch of the game when Jake Carlson launched a home run over the left-field wall, then in the second, Princeton scored four times on a Carlson two-run double, and RBI base hits from Aaron Ogdahl and Grant Brockhouse off Miner starting pitcher Dan Wood.
“Dan wasn’t as sharp as he usually is,” Steinberg said. “He didn’t have as much pop on his pitches that warranted his effectiveness, Dan had to get acclimated to get to the top of his game.”
Princeton had just lost to North Branch 4-0 before it played Hibbing, and it saw one of the top pitchers in the league in Jimmy Skroch.
“Their hitters were seeing something in Danny unlike the previous pitcher they face,” Steinberg said. “We got off to a slow start, and that got us in hole.
The Miners finally got to Panthers’ pitcher Gehrig Scheffel when Mike Belich hit a solo home run in the fourth, but Princeton countered with two in the fifth to take a 7-1 lead as Damon Rademacher hit a two-run single.
At that point, Steinberg was hoping the game would turn into a slugfest.
“There was plenty of game to get back on the board, to get something going,” Steinberg said. “They answered, but we got something going. I was hoping our bats would catch fire.
“I was still confident that we would be able to do that over the course of the last four innings and build some momentum. We did that until the bitter end when we tied the game.”
The rally started in the fifth when Kyle Maki and Belich delivered RBI singles to make it 7-3, then in the sixth, Eli Tintor hit a two-run single and it was 7-5.
In the seventh, Ryley Lund hit a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6, and the comeback became complete in the eighth when John Wengenroth delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
“Something did happen throughout the game that gave me the confidence that we were going to get there,” Steinberg said. “We started producing some runs. We were scratching runs and building off of that in the final four frames.
We took the momentum away from them, and it was our game to win. I felt we could finish it off, especially when we tied it.”
Even though they got one in the eighth, Hibbing did have the bases loaded with no out. They got the sacrifice fly from Wengenroth, the Miners left two runners stranded.
Hibbing also had a chance to win it in the ninth as Jude Sundquist walked and was bunted to second by Lund, but a strikeout and groundout ended that chance to win.
Neither team had a chance to score in the 10th, then in the top of 11th, some wildness on the mound cost Hibbing.
With one out, Scheffel turned an 0-2 count into a walk, then Aaron Ogdahl singled. Brockhouse was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rademacher was hit-by-a-pitch to force home the go-ahead run.
Hibbing went one, two, three in the bottom of the 11th to give the Panthers the win.
“We thought something magical could happen because that’s been the theme to our season, to have those situations and be able to capitalize on them,” Steinberg said. “For us to fall off of the table and not complete the comeback…
“It would have been to our advantage to put them away early, but the mentality of thise team is to battle all of the way to the end. We’re not going away, but we need to be in control. We need more victories that way. We need to do more than that.”
Wood tossed five innings of 12-hit ball. He struck out one. Codeih Powers worked 5.1 innings, allowing four hits. He struck out three and walked four. Maki tossed .2 innings, striking out one.
Scheffel worked five innings. He gave up eight hits, fanned one and walked three. Ogdahl tossed two innings, giving up four hits and walking three. Tyson Dusosky worked three innings, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking one. Rademacher worked one inning, striking out one.
Belich had four hits, along with Tintor. Joe Lescarbeau finished with three.
Dan Voce and Ogdahl each had three hits, and getting two apiece were Carlson, Scheffel, Brockhouse, Rademacher and John Patnode.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.