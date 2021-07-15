HINCKLEY — Two Mora pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as the Blue Devils beat the Hibbing amateur baseball team 7-1 in an Eastern Minny North Division contest Wednesday.
Bruce Norby worked 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits, striking out seven and walking four. Derek Graves worked 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Dan Wood started for the Miners. He worked 5.2 innings, allowing 11 hits, striking out five and walking two. Codeih Powers tossed 2.1 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out six and walked one.
Neither team scored through the first three innings, then Hibbing drew first blood in the fourth.
John Wengenroth reached on a dropped third strike, and Kole Zuidmulder singled him to second. Jamie Steinberg singled to load the bases.
Wengenroth would score on a double-play ground ball as the Miners couldn’t capitalize on that bases-loaded opportunity.
“Getting that one run because it was early,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “It gave us some momentum. It gave guys the mindset that we could continue doing that the rest of the game with more opportunities in the future.
“The double play can kill it, but a lot of the guys and a lot of the talk in the dugout was high in the fact the at we were going to get the job done because of the fact that we can strike late in the game.”
That never materialized against Norby and Graves.
“We ran ourselves out of innings with double plays,” Steinberg said. “We hit into three of them. It wasn’t good. They were making all of the athletic plays possible. Our defense suffered a little bit.
“We weren’t making every play that we needed to. That contributed to the struggle.”
Mora made Hibbing pay for that in its half of the fourth.
Ryan VanSomeren walked with one out, then Darin Erickson socked a two-run home run to give the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Mora added one run in the fifth on an RBI single off the bat VanSomeren, then in the sixth, Logan Graves hit an RBI double. Later in the inning, Norby hit a two-run triple to make it 6-1.
The Blue Devils scored in the eighth as Graves hit an RBI double.
“Dan had one bad inning,” Steinberg said. “Our defense struggled a little bit behind him. Our hitting… We were stifled. We did well early on hitting in setting the table, but we fell off the table a little bit in the later innings. That wasn’t expected.”
Hibbing had runners on first and third in the fifth, but another double-play ground ball to snuff out that opportunity.
The Miners did get runners on first and second in the ninth as Kyle Maki was hit-by-a-pitch and Ryley Lund walked, Graves struck out the next two hitters to end the game.
“It was a shock leaving the ballpark,” Steinberg said. “It was one of those feelings, and every guy felt the same way. We were confused as to how all that went down. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world.
“The divisional games are not over. We’re still early with those games. We still have an opportunity to win the division. A lot of the guys will rebound with that mentality. We have plenty more opportunities to come out on top here.”
Graves, Erickson and Erik Raivo all had two hits for Mora.
Mike Belich and Zuidmulder had two hits for the Miners.
